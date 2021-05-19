Brazilian meat giants affected by ban on beef exports to Argentina | Food industry news





Argentina – announced the ban on the export of 30-day-old beef Brazilian heavyweights of meat Marfrig and Minerva have warned they are facing an impact from a temporary ban on beef exports introduced by the Argentine government. In an effort to control rising inflation levels in general and rising beef prices specifically, Argentine authorities announced on Monday (May 17th) that they would push for a 30-day ban on beef shipments from the country. Brazil’s Marfrig and Minerva both have beef operations in their neighboring country, which they use as alternative routes to export their produce to countries such as China. Their stock prices slipped after the ban was announced. Both companies have informed the market about the possible consequences of Argentina’s action. In its statement, Minerva said its Argentine operation represents about 10% of its revenue, but tried to reduce the effect of the temporary interruption in exports. “Our operation in Argentina, through the Athena Foods subsidiary, includes exposure to the international market through export activity, but also a solid performance in the domestic market through Swift, one of the most popular brands in the country,” she said. “Even with the temporary suspension of exports to Argentina, Minerva Foods, with the support of its geographical diversification on the continent, will continue to serve international customers through its operations in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Colombia, in order to alleviate the impact of the temporary suspension “. His colleague Marfrig held a similar stance. She said: “The company notes that its operations in Argentina represented 3.2% of consolidated net income in Q1, 2021. In the domestic market, Marfrig owns the Paty and Vienissima brands which run the hamburger and franc segments in the country. “Therefore, the direct impact of this constraint is limited to 1.3% of consolidated net income, represented by Argentine exports in the period.” Meanwhile, groups of Argentine farms have said they will stop the livestock trade from tomorrow (May 20th) in protest against the export ban.







