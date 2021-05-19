Women are overworked, underpaid and more stressed: The Deloitte Study





Earlier this year, the CMIE report showed that the pandemic had exacerbated gender inequality in India in terms of employment. While urban female employment was declining even before the pandemic, data show that Covid-19 accelerated this trend. India was not the only country where the pandemic had made an impact. In the US, data from the employment office show that Covid-19 had changed the hard-earned earnings towards the employment of women achieved in recent years. Female unemployment in the country rose to 9.1 percent in 2020, compared to 3.8 percent in 2019. In contrast, male unemployment was much lower at 8.3 percent and had fallen from 3.9 percent in 2019. A new Deloitte study, Women @ Work, says Indian women are working in poorer conditions than their global counterparts. A survey of 5,000 women in ten nations, 500 of whom were from India, reveals that not only are women in India more overworked and stressed, they may be on the verge of leaving the workforce. For a country that already has a low female labor force participation rate, this certainly does not bode well. “Professional women have made it clear that the pandemic has pushed them to their limits, compromising their motivation, well-being and job satisfaction. While they agree that many organizations have introduced useful initiatives – this part of the workforce needs field action that lives up to those promises. Otherwise, we risk losing critical diversity of opinion as women think about leaving the workforce in increasing numbers, “said Mohinish Sinha, partner and leader of diversity and inclusion, Deloitte India. The Deloitte study reveals that productivity has deteriorated for most women, the work-life balance has completely gone for a jump. This is why 57 percent of respondents between November 2020 and March 2021 thought their careers were not progressing that fast, compared to 42 percent worldwide. Fewer women in India – less than a third – thought their organization was committed to supporting women, compared to 39 per cent worldwide. Nearly a quarter of Indian women were considering leaving the workforce compared to 23 per cent worldwide. The report states that the increase in workload and an unequal share of care responsibilities was the reason for the deterioration of the situation. Seventy-eight percent of Indian women complained that they had greater responsibility for household chores and management than 66 percent worldwide. A study conducted by the Education Law Forum last year had reached a similar conclusion, where girls studied less than boys as they were more involved in household chores. While the perception of Indian employers was generally better in terms of employee control and mental health support and the provision of additional financial support, they performed much worse than their global counterparts in flexibility of working hours and ensuring a balance between life and work. When surveyed, a significant proportion of Indian women wanted organizations to offer development opportunities, sponsorship programs, and flexible work. What the Deloitte report fails to capture is the extent of government intervention in ensuring gender equality. This would reflect how big a role government policies can play in ensuring gender justice.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and substantive commentary on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More consistency in our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos