The Kenyan health minister says the country is a few days away from running out of Covid-19 vaccines





The health ministry will take doses from regions where intake has been slow and redistribute them to begin the second stroke process by the first week of June.

Kenya is expecting an additional 150,000 doses from neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where it has no capacity to administer doses before they expire in June.

“We are still vaccinating, but we are on top, we need vaccines like yesterday,” Kagwe said.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is unlikely to remain the “vaccine of choice for the African continent” after persistent delivery delays due to the situation in India has left some African countries in short supply, the health minister said.

Less than 2% of Kenya’s population of more than 52 million have been the first to be shot, according to our Data World. Many African countries, such as Kenya, relied heavily on vaccines from the global vaccine-sharing initiative, COVAX, which relied heavily on vaccine supplies from the Serum Institute of India (SII) – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. A second wild wave in India led to an export restriction from the country. SII said on Tuesday that they will not be able to send vaccines until the end of 2021. “It is very likely that we will discuss and agree on Johnson & Johnson. It is first being produced here in Africa and secondly, there is an adjustment for a number of doses that will come to the African platform (), “Kagwe said. “What we are asking COVAX is is to let us use this money that was originally created to go to India, to pay for Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer, or whatever is available.” The minister said vaccine nationalism around the world has destroyed Covid-19 vaccine supply chains and left poor countries like Kenya in short supply. “As a continent, we must stop believing that there is someone out there who is a Good Samaritan, a biblical Samaritan who is expected to come to our aid. They are all for themselves or for themselves,” Kagwe said. in the future, domestic production, domestic production of pharmaceutical goods and products is an absolute necessity “. Leaders across the globe have denied the inequality of vaccine nationalism in light of Africa having performed just under 1% of global vaccines, according to the WHO. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said the configuration was “unfair and inefficient” and called for the abolition of patents on vaccines so that countries in Africa could produce them domestically. Kenya has ordered 30 million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson. The health minister hopes that the majority of the adult population will be vaccinated by next year, demanding, “the sooner we have our 30 million doses, the sooner we will finish”.

