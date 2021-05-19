233 Prisoners in Assam Prison are positive for COVID-19





Vaccination is available for 958 prisoners, many of whom do not have valid documents such as the Aadhaar card

The sudden detection of COVID-19 infections among 105 inmates of Dibrugarh and Sivasagar prisons in eastern Assam has brought the current positive number of inmates to 233. Officials said there were 128 COVID-19-positive inmates in 16 Assams prisons as of May 17, including six facilities that also serve as detention centers for declared aliens. But 54 inmates at Dibrugarh Central Prison and 51 at Sivasagar Prison tested positive over the past two days, as about 400 of them were tested. There are 233 positive inmates as of today, with some recovering in a month or more, Prisons Inspector General Barnali Sarma told Hindu. The first Dibrugarh prison inmate to test positive was Jibon Moran, the former chief general of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), who was arrested when he returned to Assam from Myanmar after retiring from clothing for health reasons. Dibrugarh Prison now has 530 inmates. The rate of infection across prisons this time is, however, much lower than during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020. More than 3,000 inmates were tested positive last year, she said. Ms Sarma said there were no positive cases despite regular testing for four months until 18 April. Trying the first COVID wave, we had taken precautions when the second wave started affecting other states across the country. From May 13, we made it mandatory for every new inmate to go through 14 days of solitary confinement first, in addition to disinfecting the prison and providing full-time masks for inmates, she said. A high-power committee chaired by a Gauhati High Court judge is scheduled to convene on Thursday to decide on the further dismantling of prisons by releasing convicted prisoners or facing not-so-hate charges. Vaccination without documents Starting with Kokrajhar’s central Assam prison, 958 declared prisoners and foreigners have been vaccinated by May 18 in the state. The six detention centers now have at least 200 foreigners declared. More than 600 of them have been released after completing two years in detention, as directed by the Supreme Court following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. We followed the instructions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to start vaccinating prisoners. Since they do not have Aadhaar or PAN cards, we set up a vaccination mechanism through which the Deputy Commissioner in question issues a certificate, said Ms. Sarma.

