Still awaiting a serious debate on Taiwan

19 May 2021, 7:54 AM

In a recent article about External work, I argued that we need a serious debate on whether the United States should maintain its commitment to Taiwan. This is a difficult question and reasonable people cannot agree. Blake Herzingers’ Response to Foreign policy refuses my analysis. Unfortunately, his harsh criticism does little to advance this much-needed debate.

First, it fails to address the central pillar of the analysis. I argue that the U.S. commitment to protect Taiwan carries great risks; therefore, the United States must end its engagement with Taiwan based on the logic of withdrawal. Given the value that China attaches to joining Taiwan and China by increasing military capabilities, I believe there is a significant probability that over the next two decades China will use force against Taiwan, dragging the United States into a major war. This conventional warfare can escalate into nuclear warfare along multiple paths. If it loses conventional warfare, China could launch a limited nuclear attack to signal its determination and force the United States to accept. Otherwise, if the United States lost, it could escalate into nuclear attacks because it believed the defeat would undermine its East Asian alliances. The dynamics of any direct war, including large-scale conventional attacks by both countries and the warning of U.S. and Chinese nuclear forces, could create other intentional and accidental pressures and incentives. nuclear escalation.

I am far from lonely in judging the possibility of conventional warfare to be significant. In March of this year, Adm Philip Davidson, who was then commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, stated in congressional testimony that Taiwan is undoubtedly one of their ambitions. I think the threat has manifested itself over this decade, indeed in the next six years. I am not so pessimistic; IN External work article, I wrote the probability was small. (I actually write badly, mistakenly saying the risk was small.) But if there is, say, a 10 percent chance over the next two or three decades of a major conventional war between the United States and China, we we are in a very dangerous situation. Herzinger says nothing about the possibility of conventional or nuclear war. Thus, his response provides essentially no basis for judging whether the United States should retain its commitment to Taiwan.

Second, Herzinger erroneously characterizes my recommendation as inconsistent with the values ​​that should be essential to U.S. foreign policy and concludes that realism is not an excuse for sharpness. I believe, as I acknowledged, that the cut would be bad for the people of Taiwan and would therefore come at some cost to U.S. humanitarian and ideological values, which include supporting democracies. I also argued, however, that engagement poses great risks to other U.S. values, the most obvious being the well-being of U.S. military personnel and U.S. civilians. A large conventional war could result in thousands or even tens of thousands of American deaths; escalation in nuclear war can increase the number of tariffs according to size orders.

Therefore, the call to end the US commitment is not contrary to US values, but instead reflects a policy exchange where not all US values ​​and interests can be achieved simultaneously. In international relations, as in many other similar areas, we sometimes have to choose between bad situations, not between one good and one bad. Herzinger suggests the opposite by not addressing the dangers of current US policy.

He is also incorrect in attributing my conclusion to a fidelity to the realistic school of international relations theory. The vast majority of realists favor maintaining the US commitment to Taiwan. Moreover, though I have written extensively about what it is called defensive realismwhich argues that the international anarchist system allows the cooperation of force majeure and peace under a range of conditions on which analysis is unlikely to rely. Rather, my assessment reflects China’s degree of determination to control Taiwan, China’s growing military capabilities against Taiwan, the United States much less interest in Taiwan, and the combined impact of these factors on prevention. Prevention theory, yes; realism, no. All this said, defensive realism is optimistic that China can grow peacefully, in addition to the risks posed by Taiwan.

Third, although Herzinger dismisses many of my points regarding the United States’ ability to defend Japan, he says nothing about the relative risks of defending Taiwan and defending Japan. Even if Chinese control of Taiwan increases China’s military capability against Japan, the best option for the United States may be to accept this reduction in U.S. capability to defend Japan. If the US capabilities do not decrease dramatically enough, and certainly not even then the probability of China attacking Japan would almost certainly not be much lower than the current probability of attacking Taiwan. To begin with, there is little doubt that China values ​​much more control of Taiwan than Japan. Moreover, Japan would be much harder to conquer than Taiwan. Consequently, even if accompanied by some reduction in the United States’ ability to defend Japan, ending US engagement with Taiwan would be the best option for the United States.

Herzinger says I just repackaged the argument I first made in 2011 without making it more convincing. In fact, my current argument for withdrawal is significantly different from the argument I made 2011when I offered a broad-minded analysis of why the United States should consider ending its engagement with Taiwan and the argument in 2015, who made the case for a great bargain in some detail. Although a big bargain seemed possible if it was not possible at the time, China’s more persistent policies since then have made it clear that China is unwilling to compromise on its claims to the China Sea. Southern and also that it may be more willing to use force against Taiwan. Recent Searches on the value that China gives to control of the South China Sea reinforces this conclusion. Restructuring is quite different from a big bargain, backed by its logic. Analysis of complex issues of international politics usually faces a variety of uncertainties. Over time, experience may provide information that narrows these uncertainties and shifts best estimates, and policy outcomes may, as a result, change. Evolution in my analysis, supporting a large bargain to call for attraction, reflects the information just available.

Economists May 1 cover story titled The Most Dangerous Country on Earth is about Taiwan. This estimate is correct. How the United States should adapt its Taiwanese policy to China’s growth deserves much analysis and serious debate. I hope we are just at the beginning of the process.