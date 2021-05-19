English farmers could get $ 100,000 to leave the industry





English farmers may decide to take up to 100,000 to leave the industry as proposed outlined in a newly published consultation by Defra. The scheme was created to help new entrants gain a foothold in the industry and support farmers who want to retire but have found it difficult to do so for financial reasons. The consultation suggests that the average farmer would receive around 50,000, based on the value of the Basic Payment Scheme payments and the scheme would be limited to 100,000. Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We need to address the dual challenges of helping new entrants fulfill their dream and gain access to land, while also helping an older generation retire with dignity. Our exit scheme will provide farmers who want to exit the industry with all area payments they would likely have received by the end of the transition period in a single amount. This gives them a real incentive to face what can often be a difficult decision and will help them clear bills and pay off debts. ” The Scottish Government’s plans for a post-Brexit agricultural policy have not yet been revealed, although the appointment of Mairi Gougeon as the new Secretary of Rural Affairs could begin the process. Responding to consultation with Defra, NFU Scotland’s policy director Johnnie Hall said the union’s ambition had always been to encourage new blood in the industry. He said the Scottish Matching Service, which is part of an exit strategy for farmers wishing to take a gradual or complete step back from agriculture, had been a success and said NFUS had called on the Scottish Government to look at ways to others to support them by seeking to leave the industry. He added: “Planning relaxations that allow the construction of retirement homes on farms; greater access to affordable rural housing, retraining support, encouraged inheritance planning in family businesses, all of which can make the transition much easier for those leaving agriculture. “ The consultation will be open for 12 weeks and close on 6 July.







