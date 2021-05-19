Remarks by the Delhi Prime Minister on Singapore, rooted in domestic politics, South Asia News & Top Stories

NEW DELHI – Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who sparked a diplomatic incident by falsely claiming a “new force” from Singapore could launch a third wave of Covid-19 in India, is no stranger to controversy.

His remarks are rooted in domestic politics amid a power struggle with the federal government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Kejriwal, 52, in a Twitter post in Hindi on Tuesday (May 18th) called on Mr Modi’s government to cancel flights to Singapore.

Delhi has a unique power structure in that it has its own government, but issues like law and order are controlled by the federal government. In March, the federal government passed legislation in Parliament further increasing its control over Delhi.

The following month, in April, Mr Kejriwal authorized the broadcast of an internal meeting at Covid-19 between Mr Modi and state leaders, intensifying the dispute between them over who was responsible for the oxygen shortages and hospital beds in place.

“Basically he is trying to create panic and trying to project himself as someone who is paying more attention to his people … and doing his best to take care of the interests of the people of Delhi, said Delhi-based political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

Elected for the third time as Delhi’s prime minister last year after winning the 70-seat assembly election, Mr Kejriwal, who comes from a middle-class family in the state of Haryana, entered politics through a fairly circular route.

He left a government job in the Indian Revenue Service in 2006 to pursue social activism.

In 2006, he was nominated for the Ramon Magsaysay Award, a top Asian honor, for Emergency Leadership for Social Work and Anti-Corruption Initiatives.

The father of two was part of an anti-corruption movement in 2011 against the backdrop of a series of grafting scandals that plagued the then-congressional government.

As the movement continued, Mr. Kejriwal, seeing an opportunity, started the Aam Aadmi Party, attracting supporters from all walks of life from journalists to bankers, lawyers and housewives.

In 2014, unable to make the immediate transition from protester to administrator, he ran into controversy leading a street protest and even slept on a Delhi street following a dispute with police.

He then stepped down as prime minister but withdrew politically.

Many of Kayriwal’s early supporters and colleagues have left the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing him of being autocratic and dissatisfied with the party leadership, claims he has denied. Critics have also accused him of an ideological tendency steeped in Hindu nationalism.

He has earned recognition for reforming the education system by improving teaching and infrastructure in government schools and setting up mohalas or street clinics.

The Prime Minister has in fact addressed Singapore in the past for inspiration to improve amenities in Delhi. He has sent teachers for training in Singapore as part of efforts to improve government school infrastructure and has studied Singapore’s water management system.

But he has been criticized for handling the Covid-19 pandemic by the Delhi High Court.

He criticized the state government in April, at the height of its lack of oxygen, urging it to stop “black oxygen trading” and take over an oxygen refill plant.

But much of the blame for the second devastating Covid-19 wave in India has also fallen on the government of Mr Modi and Mr Kejriwal seen as trying to further that perception, analysts said.

They saw this as an attempt by him to design a political future beyond Delhi.

“Kejriwal is not seeing himself as a Delhi-based leader. He sees VET in other states and sees himself as an alternative (national leader) in Indian politics,” Mr Mukhopadhyay said.