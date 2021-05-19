Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting first child

CBC

What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 19th

Recent Developments: What is the latest? With summer-like weather across eastern Ontario, vaccinations and a drop in COVID-19 cases, one infectious disease specialist says now is the time to reopen some outdoor sports currently banned by the province. From home builders to backyard renovators, many Canadians have felt the impact of the price of building materials doubled or tripled during the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 tests completed daily in Ontario is steadily declining, despite warnings from experts that the province actually needs to increase evidence to successfully reopen. Pandemic isolation and anxiety are some of the reasons researchers point to in a new report about an increase in opioid-related deaths in Ontario last year. How are you? The region is descending from a record peak of the third wave of the pandemic, one that has included the most dangerous variants of the coronavirus. The rate of spread is still high. As of Tuesday, 26,161 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,007 known active cases, 24,616 resolved cases and 538 deaths. Public health officials have reported more than 47,600 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 45,100 resolved cases. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 184 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 208. Akwesasne had more than 680 residents tested positive, four of them active and 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts. Kitigan Zibi has had 34 cases. The territory of Tyendinaga Mohawk had 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan has had none. Transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of the most recent update Tuesday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients from other communities in Ottawa ICUs. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19. If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please contact. What can I do? Eastern Ontario: Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2. It will not return to the previous color-coded scale when the order is increased. People should leave home only for essential reasons like getting food, seeking health care and exercising in their immediate area. The vast majority of meetings are forbidden. Exceptions include small family activities and small religious services. Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the indoor recreation areas. LOOK | Doctor says the risk of outdoor transmission is low: Ontario has shifted to online learning. Day care remains open and the plan is to open summer camps. Most non-core businesses can only offer roadside pickups. Access to shopping malls is limited and large box stores can only sell essential items. Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for reception and distribution. LOOK | The Home Builders Association says the pandemic triggered a construction boom: Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec are not operating 24/7. Officers in Ontario have the power to detain and question people if they believe they have gathered illegally. Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa does across playgrounds and the Belleville area is doing for the farming industry. West Quebec Western Quebec is under the rules of the red zone. High schools, gyms, theaters, personal care services and non-core businesses can be opened with restrictions. Now the state of detention is starting from 21:30 until 5 o’clock in the morning Private meetings remain prohibited, except for one person who lives alone seeing another house. Minor religious services are allowed and people can go to theaters. Older high school students will go to class every other day. Outdoor exercises are allowed in groups of up to eight people. People can not travel in yellow or green areas or risk a fine. Quebec has a plan to open gradually over the next few weeks, starting with the erection of the curfew and outdoor meetings and dinners returning on May 28th. WATCH | Highlights of the Quebec plan: Distance and isolation The new coronavirus spreads mainly through airborne droplets. People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. The disturbing variants of the coronavirus are more contagious and have now been proven. This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future on how to stay home while you are sick and receive costly assistance if necessary to keep your hands and surfaces clean and keep your distance from anyone with who does not live, even with a mask set. Tulips bloom on the north end of Elgin Street in Ottawa in mid-May 2021. The Prime Minister’s Office is on the left. (David Richard / Radio Canada) Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory indoors in Ontario and Quebec. OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible. People must show proof of a recent COVID-19 negative test to enter Canada from land free of charge and must pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate themselves, as should those who have been instructed to do so by their public health unit. Length varies in Quebec and Ontario. Health Canada recommends that older adults and people with basic medical conditions get help with homework. Vaccines Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Ontario and Quebec have both stopped giving the first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, but plan to give second doses. The Canada Task Force said the first doses offer such strong protection that people can wait up to four months to get a second. About 1,040,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau region since mid-December, including about 470,000 doses for Ottawa residents and more than 210,000 in western Quebec. Eastern Ontario Ontario is vaccinating people 18 and older and 17-year-olds turning 18 in 2021. People can request a provincial appointment online or by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to offer vaccines through their reservation systems as supply allows. Ontario plans to allow anyone over the age of 12 to schedule an appointment starting the week of May 31st. Individual health units and First Nations may choose to vaccinate that age group at pop-up clinics. Local health units have other types of flexibility in a broader framework, including bookings, so check their websites for details. Western Quebec Quebec is vaccinating all ages 18 and older. Adolescents aged 16 and 17 are eligible if they have certain jobs or chronic illness or disability. The province plans to have children as young as 12 in June. He expects to have given a first dose to 75 per cent of adults by June 15 and is watching 75 per cent of people aged 12 and over taking the second dose at the end of August. Eligible people can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. There are currently no local hiking opportunities. LOOK | Travel vaccines get from the factory on your arm: Symptoms and testing COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or skin rash. If you have severe symptoms, call 911. Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help. LOOK | A youth psychologist on last year’s losses: In eastern Ontario: Anyone looking for a test should schedule an appointment. Check with your healthcare provider for clinic locations and hours. Ontario recommends that you be tested if you meet certain criteria, such as symptoms, exposure, or a certain job. People without symptoms but who are part of the provincial probation strategy can make an appointment at selected pharmacies. Drug Mart Shopper Stores can now offer quick tests. Travelers who need a test have very few local options to pay for one. In western Quebec: Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts. People can schedule an appointment and check the waiting time online. Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near. First Nations, Inuit and Mtis: First Nations, Inuit and Mtis people, or someone traveling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario. Akwesasne has a COVID-19 exam venue only by appointment and a one-hour stop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. non-essential is asked to isolate itself for 14 days. People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone in Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593. The Tyendinaga council is urging people not to travel there to camp or fish. Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays. For more information