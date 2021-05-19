The Aussie builder slams the garden into the wrong property





An Aussie builder was left dead after accidentally tearing up the garden at the wrong address due to a confusing stretch of road. See below: Dreigan Fisher posted on TikTok in connection with the strange situation, as he was sent to work in house number 37 of a street in Melbourne earlier this week. While waiting for his boss, Tyler Brooks from Tylers Landscapes, he decided to start with the head and removed some paving slabs from the lawn. However, once they were torn down, he discovered that there was another property down the road that was also number 37. And to make things even more confusing, both houses had planned work that day. I mean, you can see how that happened, right? Credit: TikTok / @ dafishaaa In a TikTok clip about the unfortunate mix, Dreigan explains: “What a way to start the day. “I got a text to say the address is number 37. I’m waiting for the client to come with the excavator, I waited for Tyler, picking up the tiles, only to find that there is a 37 down there. “As soon as I went to the house of a complete stranger, I made them open the tower, I pulled out the tiles, waiting for my boss, only to find out that it is the wrong house. F ***.” Luckily for Dreigan, Boss Tyler didn’t look too upset about the mistake. He recorded his video about the strange situation, in which he said, “Take a load of this. “I’m late so he goes in and starts moving things and grabbing stretchers, but what he didn’t know was that it was actually the wrong house.” He told the news press: “It’s a really stupid structure because it’s all part of a block of units but the final unit belongs to another route but has the same number 37. “Dreigan is a loyal worker who does not respond, he just does what he is told. “As you saw, he did what I asked. It was unfortunate that there were 37 others, three houses away. “I can not blame him – he did everything right.”

