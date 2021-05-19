Can we go on vacation to amber list places? Welsh Secretary Simon Hart leaves people confused

It is now legal for people to go on holiday to popular holiday destinations in Europe – but there is confusion in the UK cabinet as to whether people should pack their bags.

Many of the top holiday destinations in the UK including France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Mexico, Bahamas, Croatia are on the UK amber list. This means that anyone returning from these places will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and take two Covid tests.

But the UK government has given contradictory advice on whether people should go to these places on holiday, even though it is legal. On the same day, the Secretary of the Environment, the Prime Minister and the Secretary of Wales all gave different advice.

In Wales, Mark Drakeford has been clear that he would prefer people not to go abroad at all, although he has failed to enact stricter quarantine rules.

On Tuesday morning, Environment Secretary George Eustice mistakenly told the Today program that the British could travel to amber list places to see family and friends if quarantined when they returned home.

“We do not want to ban travel altogether and the reason, as Matt Hancock put it, that we have the amber list is that there will be reasons why people think they need to travel, or visit family or actually visit friends. .

“They can travel to those places but then they have to observe the quarantine when they return and do two tests after they return.

“So people can travel to those areas, yes, but they will have to be subject to return quarantine requirements.”

Hours later, the Prime Minister corrected it and warned against holidays in amber destinations.

Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very important that people understand what the amber list place is: it ‘s not somewhere you have to go on holiday, let me be very clear about that.

“And if people go to an amber place, they absolutely have to do it for some urgent family or business urgent reason, then please keep in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you will have to do tests and to make your passenger the locator form and all the rest of it “.

At lunchtime, his spokesman told reporters that people should take time off for free time in the green list countries.

Health Minister James Bethell labeled the trip dangerous foreign, insisting: The trip is not for this year. Please stay in this place.

Then, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart was interviewed on Times Radio with Carole Walker shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

He responded by saying it was clear the government was telling people to use “their common sense”.

“I think some people will think the holidays are essential. I can think of a lot of people who think that.

“Its about sound logic, were good in the common mind as a population. I think it ‘s absolutely clear what Matt [Hancock, health secretary] “And the Prime Minister has it in mind here, so I do not think we can get into confusion where there is none.”

He was asked to clarify the attitude of UK governments towards people going on holiday.

“I think the particular expression I heard used today was the exercise of personal responsibility. Is it essential? If that’s one thing, if it’s not, you have to ask yourself if you should do it.

“But we are not a dictatorial government in that direction. So I think the expression we heard today, whether from Matt Hancock or the Prime Minister, I do not remember, was a very sensitive expression.

“People have been fantastically pragmatic and sensitive throughout this process and people are perfectly capable of being able to understand what amber means and whether or not that journey qualifies or not, I don’t think maybe I need to jump in. this conversation. “

He was then asked if a place with amber should be visited for the holidays.

