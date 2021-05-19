Doctor Karnataka refuses to wear the mask in the reserved supermarket





Mangaluru City Police in Karnataka on Wednesday filed a case against a doctor in the city for allegedly refusing to wear the mask in a supermarket. In a video that went viral on social media, the medical doctor, later identified as Dr B Srinivas Kakkilaya, is seen involved in a heated debate with a supermarket staff member who asked him to put a mask on the counters of billing. “I’m not putting anyone at risk because I already had Covid and have recovered from it,” Dr Kakkilaya is seen saying. The supermarket staff then says “..reasonable, but the rule should be a rule”, after which the conversation heats up. The doctor then adds, .. stupid rules have been made, have you opposed it? This jam is a stupid rule, have you opposed it? Meanwhile, Ryan Rosario, co-owner of Jimmy Supermarket in Kadri, approached police to file a complaint. In the complaint, Rosario mentioned that the doctor claimed that he had treated patients without wearing a mask while asking why he was forced to wear one while shopping. “He (the accused) has put my clients and staff at risk … I urge the government to look into the matter and take the necessary measures against the person in question,” Rosario said in his complaint. Confirming the same, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar told Indianexpress.com that a case has been raised and an investigation was underway. “Based on the complaint, we have raised an issue under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 at the Kadri police station,” he said. Senior police added that the incident had occurred on Tuesday. “The incident happened on May 18 (Tuesday) but the video went viral and was seen distributed on social media platforms today. “Despite repeated requests, he (the accused) is seen refusing to wear a mask and has even questioned the instructions (Covid-19) issued by the government,” he explained. According to the police, the doctor was directed to appear before the investigating officer to explain the event. To date, Dakshina Kannada district which includes Mangaluru city has reported 65,908 Covid cases and 826 fatalities. According to statistics released by the Department of Family Health and Welfare, the active case load in the coastal district is 10,982 as of May 18th.

