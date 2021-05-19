Delhi High Court Tests Delhi Government on Supply of Black Fungal Medicines: Will Not Be Informed





The Delhi High Court on Wednesday noted the lack of Amphotericin-B antifungal drugs and asked the Delhi government to disclose the stock held by it and the supplies being made to it. Justice Distribution Station Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli also asked the government to inform it about the distribution process. Let’s see what the rationale is behind this type of request, the court said, while referring to the procedure prescribed by the state on May 18 for distributing the injection between hospitals. The court also asked the Center to indicate the bottleneck leading to a sudden shortage as the medicine is produced locally and noted that a case of artificial shortage should not be created. This time it will not happen that we will be caught unconscious. We are reading in the newspapers. This is something that is coming out, we have to address it, the court added, as it listed the case for hearing on May 20th. The court was previously informed by lawyer Rakesh Malhotra that the government has passed an order requiring a multi-disciplinary or three-member team, consisting of a doctor, from a hospital in Covid to apply to the Committee of Technical Experts for injection procurement. Malhotra argued that hospitals find it difficult to follow the cumbersome procedure. Amicus Curiae, senior lawyer Raishekar Rao, in his note to the court also suggested modifying the procedure prescribed by the government for the distribution of Amphotericin-B in hospitals. The government told the court it has no stock of medicines and has already written to the Center. There is a shortcoming. Let the Union return. They have taken the supply and are distributing it to the governments of the states. We are getting it in a reasonable way. We are engaging with the relevant department of the Union of India. We have written to them that for a patient we need 90 bottles, senior lawyer Rahul Mehra, who represents the government, told the court.

