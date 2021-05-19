EU rules for Covid travel to allow quarantine of vaccinated travelers free of charge





European Union governments agreed to allow quarantine travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from countries deemed safe, paving the way for the resumption of trans-Atlantic flights smoothly. Ambassadors from the 27 EU member states supported a proposal to waive quarantine for those with coronavirus inoculations approved by its drug regulator, including shots from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. AND Johnson & Johnson. The approval could be finalized this week and implemented sooner rather than later. Member States approved today @EU_Comission proposal to update EU travel recommendations from 3rd countries.

This gradually opens up safe travel to and from the EU.

+ goes with the approval of the green digital certificate and the gradual removal of travel restrictions within pic.twitter.com/st2S8TBDIP – Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) May 19, 2021 Unvaccinated travelers can also avoid quarantine if they come from countries that have controlled the Covid-19 outbreak, which means a new 14-day case rate of less than 75 per 100,000, according to two officials familiar with the ruling. This is likely to put the US on a “white list” which is expected to be approved later this week. But with so many Americans already vaccinated, the designation may be less important to the travel industry than if U.S. officials respond and lift the rules for European visitors. The EU move emphasizes the importance of trans-Atlantic travel to restart its economies after the devastation of the global coronavirus crisis – especially in tourist-dependent nations such as Greece, Spain and Italy. Opening their doors will give EU countries access to a strong travel return to the US, while validating a vaccination game that US and European officials have emphasized on supporting the tight blockades prevalent in Asia. Read: U.S. Vaccine Surgery Raises Return of Regional Air Travel to Past Asia For airlines, it partially unlocks the most lucrative niche in the global industry, serving well-footed passengers who often pay premium prices. Drought Lond-Distance Major airlines are hungry for revenue on both sides of the Atlantic Source: ZAP

Gaining momentum While Europe vaccine efforts have lagged behind the US and UK, it has begun to hit its fast pace, giving officials confidence even when struggling with how to prevent a highly transmissible Indian variant from the recovery tracks. of them. The new rules will replace a blanket ban on non-essential travel by most non-EU countries. Some member states, such as Greece, already allow tourists to visit without quarantine requirements if they are inoculated. Who is allowed to enter the EU without a quarantine: EU residents with a certificate certifying vaccination, immunity through recovery or a negative Covid-19 test

Non-EU residents with full vaccination using EU-approved medicines; accompanying children with a negative test until 72 hours before arrival

72 hours before arrival EU member states can allow visitors to be inoculated at least 14 days in advance with WHO-cleared shots, even if not approved by the EU

Residents of low-risk countries, whether vaccinated or not. Based on threshold rates of less than 75 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the US would be blacklisted. The first list is expected this week The new rules include a so-called emergency brake, which will allow member states to reinstate travel bans in countries where new dangerous variants appear or climb levels increase. The European Commission – the EU’s executive arm – has already demanded that such a moratorium apply to all travel from India. Travel within the EU Meanwhile, negotiations between the EU governments and the European Parliament continue on the introduction of mutually recognized certificates that will allow quarantine trips within the bloc from next month. Travelers must be vaccinated, recovered or have a recent negative test for Covid-19. The goal is to reach an agreement between the negotiators on Thursday. – With the help of Alberto Nardelli (Updates with drug companies, airlines, add cross-EU travel plan from the second paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos