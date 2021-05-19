International
How to talk about vaccines
This article is part of a series of explanations on the development and distribution of vaccines. Learn more about WHO about vaccines – from how they work and how they are made to ensuring safety and equal access Vaccines Explained series.
Vaccines have been supported by medical research for decades. They work by preparing the body’s own immune system to recognize and protect against a specific disease. The amount of information available about vaccination can be overwhelming, so it is important to talk through the topic.
It is normal to have questions about vaccines and want to make the right decision for you and your loved ones. If someone you know – a friend, family member or colleague – asks questions or expresses concern about vaccines, listen to them, acknowledge their feelings and provide accurate information if you can. Be willing to suggest familiar sources of information if you want to learn more.
This article focuses on discussing COVID-19 vaccines but its essential lessons are important for other vaccines.
How to talk about vaccination
1. Listen sensitively and ask open-ended questions
Start by listening sensitively to those who have questions about vaccination. Do not dismiss them and admit how they feel (without necessarily agreeing, for example “it ‘s okay to have questions or want more information before getting a vaccine”).
Ask open-ended questions, such as “What have you heard about COVID vaccines?” or “Why do you feel that way?”. These questions bring an answer other than “yes” or “no” and can help you better understand their concerns and can also help the other person work on their thoughts.
2. Share trusted information
When you do not know the answer or if you are unsure how to address their concern, offer help seeking information. Seeking their permission can make them more willing to listen to you than to feel like you are pushing unwanted information.
You can visit the WHO website to find answers to common vaccination questions, Vaccine for covid-19 AND Safety of COVID-19 vaccines. You can also check your health department website or consult other trusted sources and experts such as your doctor or nurse.
3. Explore the reasons for wanting to be vaccinated
When you discuss vaccination, nothing works and it becomes personal. Share your reasons for wanting to be vaccinated and, if you are able to do so, your vaccination experience.
Talk to them about how COVID-19 vaccination can provide a way back to normal. Explain the benefits of vaccination if you are able to revisit family and friends, return to the office, send your children back to school, spend time with classmates or other interactions and activities that have been strained by COVID. 19.
If you have previously had concerns that you have worked and ended up getting vaccinated against COVID-19, tell what helped you provide.
Describe how vaccination will help protect you, your family and your community and restore the activities and pleasures of life we have gone through.
How organizations and vaccinators can help increase vaccine confidence
A range of organizations within and beyond the health sector can play a vital role in sharing accurate information about vaccination and its benefits. Almost everyone can play their part by knowing the basics of vaccination and reliable sources for more details, as well as openly expressing their enthusiasm for being vaccinated.
1. Lead by example
Organizations and employers can increase trust by openly sharing their support for vaccination or personal vaccination experience. This helps to promote the acceptance of vaccination as a social norm in the workplace.
2. Build trust
If you are helping to get vaccinated, be supportive of anyone who comes for vaccination who has questions or seeks your advice. Listen to any concerns and communicate in a way that is respectful and builds trust.
Vaccines are safe, effective, and an important part of the COVID-19 response – but stopping the spread of the disease remains key. Remind people that they should continue to take other precautions, such as physical distance, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning hands, and coughing at an elbow or bent tissue.
3. Break down barriers
Vaccination often depends on whether or not it is appropriate to do so. To help make vaccination as easy as possible, employers can pay for childcare or travel expenses to get to the vaccination facility, or provide paid leave for their employees to get vaccinated. It is important to give employees the time and flexibility to attend vaccination appointments, and even to recover from vaccination.
Meanwhile, local civil society organizations and community groups can help people get vaccinated appointments, arrange transportation, or provide other assistance that can help make it easier for someone to get vaccinated.
Talks go a long way in maintaining the trust of vaccines
One of the best ways to address people’s concerns about vaccination is to refer them to someone they trust. Remember that these concerns can be emotional to people and touch on issues outside of science, such as their personal experiences and their perceptions of poor or unfair treatment in the past. Do not overload people with facts and information. Instead, accept their perspectives or experiences and talk about their motivations, not what you think they should hear.
Vaccination will help keep you, your family and your community safe from COVID-19 and bring us all closer to doing the things we love with the people we care about.
By having thoughtful and sweet conversations with people about vaccines and vaccinations, you are making an important contribution to public health – thank you!
Further reading:
Advice to the public about vaccination
WHO Science in 5 series sees our experts answer the frequently asked questions
‘What you need to know’ about COVID-19 vaccines:
Janssen (J&J)
modern
Oxford / AstraZeneca
Pfizer / BioNTech
Sinopharm
Other articles in Explained WHO vaccine series
Tip: For those with questions about how safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines can be developed so quickly, read the article ‘Vaccine production, safety and quality control’.
