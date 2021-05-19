It is not possible to play the Asian Cup in June 2021 due to situation Covid-19: Sri Lankan Cricket Chief Ashley de Silva

Sri Lankan Cricket Chief Ashley de Silva on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of holding the Asia Cup in June 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation on the subcontinent. The 2020 Asian Cup was postponed due to the pandemic from last year and Sri Lanka had the waiting rights to plan the T20 tournament in June 2021.

The 2021 Asia Cup was supported to be played in the lead until the T20 World Cup, which will be held in October-November. In particular, the Pakistan Cricket Board had the host rights to Asia Cup 2020, which was scheduled for September 2020. After postponing the tour last year, they exchanged reception rights with Sri Lanka.

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” de Silva told reporters, as quoted by AFP. The Sri Lankan Cricket chief also added that the continental tournament may have to be postponed until after the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Pakistan has the right to host the 2022 Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup was last played in 2018 when the UAE hosted a tournament over the 50s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India beat Bangladesh in the final with 3 wickets to win the continental crown.

Meanwhile, with doubts over the T20 World Cup venue following the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India, the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29 to discuss the upcoming cricket season in India, including the World Cup venue.

The ICC is expected to receive a call depending on the Covid-19 situation in India, which is bleak at the moment. The UAE has emerged as the backup venue for the event as IPL 2021 had to be suspended halfway after many COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

At its Apex Council meeting last month, the BCCI had selected nine venues for the show and they were Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.