Cyclone Tauktae Leaps Death Rise as Navy Restores Drowned Sailing Victims | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

More than 50 deaths have been blamed by Tropical Cyclone Tauktae.

A search continues for 55 missing crew members of a sunken barge.

Tauktae landed late Monday in western India. The death toll from Cyclone Tauktae in India jumped on Wednesday as the navy picked up 22 bodies from the Arabian Sea on Wednesday. The 22 people were on a boat that sank as Tautkae was approaching on Monday. A search continues for 55 other missing crew members, Navy spokesman Mehul Karnik told the Associated Press. At least 45 people were killed from the storm in the state of Gujarat, where Tauktae thundered ashore late Monday, the India Press Institute reported. Most of those deaths involved the collapse of walls and roofs or the falling of trees. The Hindu newspaper reported that more than 16,000 houses were damaged in Gujarat, the AP reported. The AP had previously reported that six people were killed Monday in Maharashtra and six people died in the states of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa while Tauktae was moving along the west coast. The Tauktae was the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane descending, with maximum steady winds rated at 125 mph, according to the U.S. Typhoon Joint Warning Center. This linked Tauktae to a May 1999 cyclone for the strongest cycle from the estimated wind speed to land in Gujarat, according to the NOAA database. The Meteorological Department of India said on Wednesday that the system has weakened in depression over southern Rajasthan and adjacent Gujarat, the Indian Express reported. It is likely to weaken gradually. In neighboring Nepal, the country’s Tourism Department has urged climbers to descend from great heights because the storm could bring severe weather, the AP reported. Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, has hundreds of climbers, guides and staff trying to reach different mountains this month. The cars are crushed by a fallen tree after heavy rains in Mumbai, India, on May 18, 2021. The state capital Maharashtra was spared largely from any major damage after Cyclone Tauktae, the strongest storm to hit the region in more than two decades , came ashore in neighboring Gujarat late Monday. (Imtiyaz Shaikh / Anadolu Agency through Getty Images) The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

