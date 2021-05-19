Screams, panic as people flee from the skyscraper shaking in Shenzhen, China – National





Hundreds of people fled a massive skyscraper in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday afternoon after the 291-meter tower began to shake for no apparent reason. Videos posted on Chinese social media show crowds running in panic from the SEG Plaza tower around 1 a.m. after an evacuation order. One of my friends was in the building and noticed that the water bottles on the table started shaking, Witness Chen Wei told South China Morning Post. Officials say the building eventually stopped moving and no one was injured, but the incident has caused alarm and concern that the structure may not be safe. Read more: The cat survives the jump on the fifth floor from the window of the burning building "There was no earthquake in Shenzhen today," district officials said in a statement Global Times Tuesday. The winds reached a maximum speed of 32 km / h on Tuesday, in what the US National Weather Service describe as a "fresh smell". Trends The NY investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal investigation: Attorney General

The leaked video appears to show UFOs diving underwater near California Experts found "no security anomalies in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building," district officials said during the day. They added that there did not appear to be any internal or external damage to the structure. This photo shows the 300-meter SEG Plaza in Shenzhen in China's southern province of Guangdong on May 19, 2021, a day after it caused widespread panic when it started shaking and was evacuated.

STR / AFP through Getty Images

The building did not shake again after the initial incident Tuesday afternoon, but it remained off-limits as authorities conducted their investigation. The SEG Plaza tower is The 18th tallest building in Shenzhen, a thriving electronics manufacturing center located in the south of China. Construction on the building was completed in 2000 and is now home to several offices and a large electronics market. It is not uncommon for buildings and roads to collapse in China, where construction standards are poor and expansion often occurs at a rapid pace. Corruption has also been blamed for such collapses. China banned skyscrapers over 500 meters long last year, although some cities already have height restrictions. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







