British firms are making more money than North Wales ‘abandoned’ businesses

The Welsh government has been accused of behaving with “honest disregard” towards businesses in Wales – with hospitality firms saying they were not on an equal footing with those in England.

First Secretary Mark Drakeford announced the latest package for firms blocked earlier this month and full details were left on Monday.

But since then there has been a backlash from some hospitality and tourism businesses who say they are not getting what the equivalent companies in England are getting.

There are also questions about the lack of money in April and that some firms will be ineligible.

In response the Welsh Government says the hospitality businesses have received far more than those in England since 1 January and that the April funding was in the package announced in March.

Jonathan Greatorex, owner of The Hand in Llanarmon in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, said: The clumsy disrespect with which the Welsh Government has again dealt with the hospitality sector is shocking.

They seem to have completely ignored the fact that we were mandated to stay closed for April as no financial aid for this month is mentioned in the grants.







“Easter is one of the highlights for our sector and we again remained dry and high.

“We have to put ourselves on an equal playing field with our English colleagues in order to have the same initial support.

Cerys Furlong, on behalf of the Welsh Independent Restaurant Team, said: The average pub / restaurant is eligible for mijë 5,000 to mijë 7.5 thousand, much less than restart grants in England (18.5 thousand) and Scotland (19.5 thousand).

“So it will be a very difficult few months, with businesses inevitably holding up a lot of debt.

Shadow Economy Minister Russell George MS said: The lack of financial support in the weeks before the Senedd election was well documented and I am scaled up Labor Ministers have not sought to address the problem by backing up the date and securing a restart grant as seen elsewhere in the UK.

“The Welsh Labor Government should rectify this serious situation as soon as businesses are left high and dry, putting Welsh countries at risk.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Officer, said: “We share the concern of any business owner who now finds himself unfit for support from this latest round of financing, especially in sectors that have been hit hardest by the rounds of successive Coronavirus restrictions.

“Smaller businesses face exactly the same pressures as their larger counterparts, and many have invested in stocks before reopening with the assurance that their sector will be offered support. They need to be secured for support.

We have raised concerns in a number of cases that the Welsh Government did not seek to establish a resumed grant as is the case in Scotland and England which recognizes the significant costs of resuming a business especially in the hospitality trade which have been closed for many months. We have also raised concerns about the support gap stemming from the pre-election period.

At the very least, the Welsh Government should now move quickly to create a discretionary element of the fund to ensure that businesses which are within the bounds of this package can be supported nonetheless. This should be easy to implement and pay for businesses to ensure they are supported during this difficult reopening period.

The Welsh Government should also assure smaller businesses within this sector that they are not at a disadvantage by operating in Wales and will receive support comparable to those businesses elsewhere in the UK. We have heard many times that the Welsh Government support package is the most generous everywhere in the UK. The Welsh government must clearly show businesses how this is the case.

“We can not and should not ignore the fact that livelihoods and valuable businesses are at risk if these businesses are not supported.

Janet Finch-Saunders MS Welsh MP for Aberconwy, said: “While businesses across Aberconwy welcome support to overcome the period before a full reopening, it is a fact that the last installment of finance ended more than a month ago who has left a lot of inclination and struggling to resume.







At an essential point in our recovery, this simply cannot be allowed. This is why I have used my letter to echo calls from UK Hospitality Cymru to support the start date of the financial year so that companies are compensated for each week of restrictions they are subject to.

If this cannot be achieved, I have asked the Minister to consider implementing a scheme similar to the UK Government Renewal Grants, which should help prevent further business closures. Not acting on warnings from stakeholders would be wrong.

Local businesses also have concerns about the wording of the criteria on the Wales Business website. Essential It is essential to avoid the farce of closing the fire support when many legitimate claims were rejected due to confusion about the evidence required.

Urgent clarity should be displayed before the portal opens for applications and security given that businesses that are supported by the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme will be eligible for ERF.

“Currently this seems very uncertain and is causing serious concern to job creators already in a hurry.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “This latest installment of financial support for businesses still affected by covid restrictions is on top of previous waves of support that have been available since the blockade began in December.

A 10-employee hospitality business in Wales will have received up to ,500 52,500 to help with its costs since the beginning of this year, including this last phase of support.

They say that compared to England, a 10-employee hospitality business would have received up to 36,000 by the beginning of the year, 16,000 less than in Wales.

But smaller businesses say they are getting less than those in England.

The Welsh government added that their 600 million 12-month Business Rates Aid package will see more than 70,000 retail, entertainment and hospitality businesses paying no fees in 2021-22. In England tariff relief lasts until 30 June 2021, after which tariffs will be reduced by two thirds from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2022.

So how does funding compare since then1st April:

The comparisons are not entirely straightforward as recent Welsh Government funding has been based on staff numbers, with the UK Government using appreciable values.

In England since 1 April hospitality, leisure and tourism firms with an estimated value (RV) of exactly 15,000 or less have had 8,000.

Those with an RV between 15,000 and 51,000 are entitled to 12,000, while over 51,000 is 18,000.

In Wales, for the six-week period from mid-March to the end of April firms with an RV under 12,000 are entitled to 4,000. This operates at around 2,700 as of April 1st. For firms with an RV over 12,000 the grant was 5,000, ie about 3,300 as of April 1st.

The final grant for May / June then complicates matters as it depends on the number of staff. For the reopening of the firms in May, funding ranges from 2,500 for 1-3 FTE staff, 5,000 for 5-9, to 7,500 for over 10, over 50 is 10,000 and over 100 is 15,000.

So for smaller firms (1-3 staff) it is around 5,200 in Wales compared to 8,000 in England since the beginning of April.

A hotel or restaurant employing over 50 staff in Wales would be eligible for 13,300 as of 1 April – compared to 12,000 or 18,000 in England (depending on RV).

Businesses in Wales employing over 10 people have also been able to apply for funding from a 30 million Welsh Government grant.

It is also worth noting that the outdoor hospitality was able to open two weeks ago in England, compared to Wales.

Weddings and other venue venues that house more than 30 guests in Wales have also been able to claim more – with grants of up to 20,000.

Businesses forced to stay closed in May and June can claim up to 25,000.

So generally many smaller Welsh firms will receive less from 1 April compared to those in England.

But it is not an absolutely clear picture as other larger businesses can take over and over equivalent businesses across the border.