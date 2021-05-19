COVID-19 job fraud: Kerala nurses stranded in UAE required to report to Indian missions



A nurse holding a breathing device for a patient. Photos for illustrative purposes only.

Image credit: Shutterstock



Dubai: When the whole world was cheering on their fellow nurses on International Nurses Day earlier this month, Indian nurses Reena Ryan and Susan Saji were looking to an uncertain future.

They are among several nurses from the southern Indian state of Kerala who have been stranded in the UAE after falling prey to a fake job fraud devised by several recruitment agencies in the state.

Although hundreds of nurses are said to have been deceived into paying up to Rs 350,000 for recruitment agencies, there is no clarity on the exact number of victims as most of them have not lodged complaints with the authorities, according to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Talking to Gulf News on Wednesday, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, said stranded nurses should report the matter to the mission so they can be assisted with repatriation.

We have been in contact with community associations and groups. So far, no one has approached us asking for help for trapped repatriated nurses. The consulate is ready to help anyone who needs help. If anyone complains about any recruitment agency, we will forward it to the state government for action, he said.

Great promises

According to some of the victims who spoke to Gulf News, some male and female nurses from Kerala were offered fake jobs at various COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers as well as private and government hospitals in the UAE.

As Rajan and Saji landed here in March along with three other nurses from their hometown in Kollam district, another group of nurses had arrived since October last year.

An employee of a political party contacted us with the agent from the Take Off Recruitment Agency in Kochi, saying that his daughter had found a job at the Rashid Hospital in Dubai for the COVID-19 vaccination task for a salary of Rs 100,000. We were told we would find such jobs even for a higher salary, Reena said.

She said she was earning only Rs 13,000 at a private hospital in Kerala while Susan was receiving a salary of Rs 20,000 at a hospital in Delhi. The pair paid Rs230,000 each to the agency to come to the UAE for a visit visa.

We had to borrow. We left our young children behind because we wanted to earn a better living for our families, Saji said.

Ignored warnings

They said they were told not to reveal to immigration officials that they were flying to work as a nurse. We were questioned by immigration officials. We did not lie to them. A female officer then warned us that there was fraud, but we did not hear it and said we were hoping for this offer after someone from our familiar circle said his daughter had found a job [through one such agent], Explained Rajan.

Saji said some of the nurses, who had been accommodated with them in Al Rigga, were new mothers. They had left behind their newborn babies for a better job.

When there was no sign of work after a forced quarantine for a month, she said nurses realized they were trapped. When we questioned the agents, they told us to work as nurses at home, which we refused.

Different modus operandi

Another nurse, who did not want to be named, said: We were about 12 nurses from different districts of Kerala who came in October. We had paid Rs350,000 to the agency called Key Dot. We had also spent money to get special training to take the DHA exam [Dubai Health Authority] license before falling into their bait.

She said they were given offer letters from a private hospital in Dubai, which seemed genuine. However, the letter was changed while they were at the airport.

We did not even find the time to read it properly. Once we got here, we were all kept in a cramped room. There were men in the other rooms as well. When they found out they were trapped, she said nurses questioned the agents.

They then took us to Abu Dhabi for a temporary job to select the sample of COVID-19 swabs, but demanded a commission from our salary. It took another 20,000 Rs to return the certificates to us. I am thinking of returning home as it is a risk to continue with a temporary job.

She said the agency that had brought her in had changed her name to Take Off and continued to bring in more nurses.

A male nurse, who is currently accommodated in a building in Dubai with 25 others, said: I paid Rs230,000 and came through an agency called WJ in Ernakulam in Mars, but I had no job. Every day, they have a new excuse. I am trying for a job myself as my visa will expire next month.

Kiran Raveendran, a community volunteer, said the agencies took advantage of the fact that there were too many temporary jobs for nurses in the UAE due to the pandemic. Many blind nurses were exploited because of their ignorance even after they got here. Some of them were asked to pay Dh250 for a SIM card upon arrival. They had to pay extra for taxis, food and COVID tests. If someone was winning a job by accident, the agents took credit for it and demanded additional commission.

Complaint and investigation

The nurses said they were scared to report the matter because they had been threatened by agents and were told their certificates were still with them. While some found work on their own and some returned home, only a few like Rajan and Saji have complained to the authorities. The couple, who later managed to leave their accommodation arranged by agents, have sent a complaint to Pinarayi Vijayan, the Prime Minister of Kerala. They said state police in Kerala had begun investigations and had visited their family members at home.

The Consul General of India said that nurses, like other job applicants, should verify their job offers through available services and should be recruited through authorized units.

In Kerala, overseas nursing recruitment is done through Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants and the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (Norka Roots).

K Harikrishnan Namboothiri, CEO of Norka Roots, told Gulf News from Kerala: We are aware of this issue and have intervened in this regard. We have also taken up the matter with the Indian Consulate in Dubai making further follow-up in this regard.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai offers a job offer verification service through the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK). Job aspirators can contact PBSK Dubai to verify the authenticity of any job offer from the UAE through its application or via email.