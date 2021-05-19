



Republican leaders tried on Wednesday to destroy support in their ranks for the two parties lEGISLATION the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, as the House moved toward an evening vote. Party leaders in the House, led by Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, formally announced their opposition Tuesday, arguing that their members should not support any account of the deadly pro-Trump mob that attacked Congress without also studying political violence in left. Then, after initially committing to neutrality, they also began lobbying lawmakers to vote no. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican and minority leader, secured key support Wednesday, formally declaring his opposition to the commission as redundant and unnecessary just a day after he announced he was open to voting for it. After careful consideration, Ive made the decision to oppose the sloppy and unbalanced First House Democrats for another committee to study the Jan. 6 events, Mr. McConnell said in a speech to the Senate.

Pointing to the investigations already conducted by the Department of Justice and congressional committees, he added: The facts have come out and they will continue to come to light. Mr. McConnells opposition will make it much harder for Democrats to win Senate committee approval, where they need at least 10 Republican votes to pass it. Though his Democratic counterpart, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the majority, vowed to put him to a vote anyway. Still, as the vote approached the House, top Republicans were facing the possibility of a wave of departures that threatened to once again lead a wedge through a party struggling to unite on the eve of Mr. Trumps’ soft campaign to overthrow the election of 2020. A substantial split would be particularly embarrassing for Mr McCarthy, who after dropping his No. 3 last week for her views on Mr Trump, vowed to unite the party around the former president ahead of time intermediates of 2022. The bipartisan House Solutions Problem Group, which includes 29 Republicans, formally approved the commission late Tuesday. Other Republicans privately said they were inclined to vote yes in a sign of solidarity with Representative John Katko, a New York Republican, who negotiated the terms of the commission by order of Mr. McCarthys, just to turn the leader and fertilize the product. Mr Katko argued on Tuesday that the commission offered Congress the best chance to get rid of politics and really reach the end of an attack that most members of Congress saw themselves in horrific detail and both sides assessed a catastrophic security failure.

We both have our own policy to do what is best, he said. Modeled after the commission that studied the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the 10-member panel would be tasked with studying exhaustively the causes of the attack and the intelligence and security mistakes that allowed thousands of pro-Trump supporters, some of them armed, overload the police and overcome the Capitol, sending the then Vice President and Congress to hide. His work would be swift: Legislation calls for the body to produce a report, including recommendations to prevent future violence, by 31 December. House Democrats are expected to unanimously support the commission, and President Biden formally approved it on Tuesday. Angry with the work of Mr. McCarthys to undermine him, especially after they agreed on some of his key demands in the negotiations, the Democrats trained their fire on the leader before the vote. Democratic lawmakers, and even some Republicans, speculated that Mr. McCarthys may have been motivated in part by an attempt to prevent the leak of harmful information about his conversations with Mr. McCarthy. Trump around Jan. 6 at a time when he is trying to help his party regain the House and become chairwoman. My modest opinion is that there is some information he would find troubling for the Republican Party if it came out and I think he will do everything possible to prevent it, said Representative Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat. who co-wrote the committee bill with Mr. Katko.

