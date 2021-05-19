Telangana CM visits Gandhi hospital and interacts with Covid-19 patients | Hyderabad News







The Prime Minister spent about an hour on Wednesday afternoon, went through the wards and interacted with patients and asked about the facilities. He assured them that the state government would support them in the best treatment for Covid-19. The Prime Minister and his son and Minister KT Rama Rao were both tested positive for coronavirus infection last month and resumed duties two weeks ago.

During his visit, the KCR went through the ICU, emergency rooms, outpatient wards and general wards where Covid patients were being treated. He interacted with patients about their treatment and personal details in addition to their well-being. He also went to the general wards and talked to the patients there and asked them if they were getting the right treatment or not? He also asked them about the quality of the food supplied to them. The CM quickly responded to some of the problems raised by the patients and instructed the medical officers there to follow them up immediately.

As the state government decided to set up oxygen plants in all 48 government hospitals, the KCR examined the oxygen plant being set up at Gandhi Hospital. Recently this plant was set up under the instructions of CM to supply 2000 liters of oxygen per minute to Gandhi Hospital. He asked Gandhi Hospital Chief Inspector Dr Raja Rao how the plant works and the purity of the Oxygen it generates.

He also spoke with older doctors, contract nurses and young doctors and congratulated them and complimented them on providing services to Covid 19 patients putting their lives at risk. CM said the government will resolve their grievances and said as young doctors they should stay close to people during these turbulent times. The CM instructed medical and health officials to send proposals to solve the problems of young doctors and nurses.

In these difficult times you are doing a great job staying close to people. Continue these services. In case you have any problems or difficulties, please contact me directly. I will extend all your cooperation, CM gave them reassurance.

