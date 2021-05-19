Personal injury reforms in ‘positive’ impact premiums

New personal injury guidelines for the insurance industry will “positively impact” premiums, according to the CEO of Zurich Ireland.

Anthony Brennan said in the coming weeks, Zurich Ireland will implement changes in customer premiums to reflect the impact of the reforms.

Mr Brennan was addressing the Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, which he heard today from representatives of the insurance industry.

He said a decision has been made on the rate of reductions, adding that “we will not be found wanting”, but said he could not engage in “price signaling” before the official announcement.

“We will pass on the benefits of these reductions in the costs of claims to our clients,” Mr Brennan said.

He was making opening remarks, and then answering questions from Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesman, who asked when premiums would be lowered.

Deputy Doherty said people who renovate at the moment are required to pay higher premiums.

He asked why “extortion premiums” are still being charged, three weeks after the guidelines were introduced.

Mr Doherty said 61% of the 1,000 respondents in his office who had renovated over the past three weeks “had an increase in their car insurance renewal rating”.

Mr Brennan expressed surprise at this.

Declan O’Rourke, CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland, responded by saying premiums had “fallen 8% in the last six months” in anticipation of the reforms, which he thinks “is the biggest reduction in motor insurance premiums in such a short time “.

Price changes do not happen in a single day, he added.

He said Aviva’s average premium “is back to where it was in 2010”.

FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said they had made a calculation to immediately pass the savings and have already done so.

Deputy Doherty cited specific cases where FBD premiums increased.

Mr O’Midheach expressed surprise, saying “it is unusual for any individual … for no other reason to have an increase”.

Earlier, he said that FBD Insurance has provided € 12 million in discounts in 2020 and € 4 million in 2021.

He was responding to Neale Richmond, Fine Gael TD, who asked about payments to tax collectors for terminating their business from the pandemic.

Jackie MacMahon, FBD Chief Claims Officer, said € 11 million have been paid to date in interim payments, € 4 million have been paid to the public who submitted the information, and there are bids to the other public worth € 2 million.

Declan O’Rourke said “the vast majority of Aviva Insurance Ireland policies do not provide coverage arising from the Covid pandemic”.

While he welcomed the new guidelines, Mr O’Rourke said the reduction in the price for the slightest lightweight still leaves it with four times the rate in the UK, where a new lower rate has been introduced.

Sen. Pat Casey, Fianna Fáil, said taxpayers’ money kept businesses afloat, so they were able to make a claim.

He asked if it is fair for taxpayers to subsidize a payment the insurance company has to make.

“In all the claims we make we will record every state support we go down so it is very clear what the amounts are and we will engage with the minister,” said Mr Brennan, CEO of Zurich Ireland.