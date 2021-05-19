COVID-19 strokes can take weeks to work, constant vigilance is essential: Sri Lankan epidemic experts

ECONOMYNEXT Vaccination against COVID-19 will help reduce the death rate and minimize serious illness, but the stroke may take weeks to be fully effective and vaccinated people can still spread the virus as asymptomatic carriers, said a leading microbiologist of Sri Lanka.

Neelika Malavige, Professor of Microbiology in the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, in an interview with the Department of Government Information this morning (19) urged vaccinated Sri Lankans to adhere to such protocols masking and regular hand washing

No one gets immediate protection right after the hit. It takes about 21 days for the body to produce antibodies after the first dose of AstraZeneca (Covishield). One dose does not provide enough protection, which is why we give two, Malavige said.

Sinopharm also provides considerable protection, but only two weeks after the second blow, said the professor. Sri Lanka has decided to give two doses of the Chinese vaccine four weeks apart.

In the meantime, you can get infected again AND infect others, she warned.

Taking a new wave of COVID-19 in Singapore as an example, Malavige said airport vaccinated employees were found to have spread the highly transmissible Indian strain of the virus to the city state.

Everyone at the airport had received the Pfizer stroke, so even when they tested positive for COVID-19, they reported no severe symptoms. But they were still infected and, as asymptomatic patients, transmitted the virus to Singapore’s wider society, she said.

Echoing Malawi, Infectious Diseases Hospital Director Dr Ananda Wijewickrama said the main purpose of vaccination is to prevent critical conditions and death.

People who get the stroke can become infected, but are less likely to show critical symptoms. It is important to follow health guidelines because we can be vaccinated and still spread it, he said.

Six variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, three of which are disturbing variants classified by the World Health Organization (WHO), have been discovered in Sri Lanka. The disturbing variants, B.1.1.7 (MB), B.1.617 (India) and B.1.351 (South Africa), experts say, are more contagious, cause more severe disease, show significant reductions in antibody neutralization. generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.

According to genome sequence tests performed by the Allergy Biology and Cell Biology Unit of the University of Sri Jayawardenepura, all six variants were both discovered in quarantine centers by outsiders and the community.

B.1.411 Sri Lankan variant

A mutated variant that has only been discovered in Sri Lanka is suspected to have been mutated by the original COVID-19 virus. The virus was detected mainly in Batticaloa district and Western Province and was the predominant variant before the identification of the variant in the UK.

According to health authorities, this virus has a lower rate of transmission and mortality making most patients asymptomatic.

B.1.428 Denmark / Europe / Middle East variant

The variant that spread widely in the Middle East and, according to the Epidemiology Unit, most returnees from abroad mainly come from Middle Eastern countries carrying the virus. This variant also has a low mortality rate, and most patients are asymptomatic. The variant was discovered only in Jaffana in the Nallur group.

B.1.525 Nigerian variants

Officials said the variant was identified mainly in the Banadaragama and Colombo areas and has not detected further spread of the virus in the community.

B.1.351 South African variant (concern variant)

This is a variant of concern with the E484K mutation having a higher transmissibility rate and a mortality rate. It was found mainly in South Africa and was also identified in several other countries including Germany, France, USA and Sweden.

Because of the mutations, concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine arose. However, health authorities said that currently used vaccines globally have a higher efficacy rate against this type.

B.1.617 Indian variant (concern variant)

The variant responsible for the aggressive increase in fatality cases and the number of patients in India was identified by a returnee to a quarantine center. The variant shows some peak mutations in the virus.

According to BBC reports, the transmissibility of and the mortality rate of the virus has not yet been identified. It has caused more than 4,000 deaths and over 350,000 cases per day in India.

Health officials said the variant has not been discovered in the Sri Lankan community so far.

B.1.1.7 UK / Kent variant (concern variant)

The so-called UK type is the current dominant variant in Sri Lanka responsible for the rapid increase in cases. The variant is said to be 50 percent more transmissible having a 55 percent increase in mortality than the original virus.

The variant was first discovered in Sri Lanka on 13 January 2021, by a British citizen who arrived in Colombo. After that, according to the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of Sri Jayawardenepura University, the variant was discovered in some construction workers in Borelasgamuawa on April 08, although the same university had previously said it was found in the community in late January. in early February the University later clarified that subsequent tracking of contacts had shown otherwise.

The species was later identified within the area of ​​Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Homagama and Boleresgamuwa in Colombo District, Polpithigama, Kuliyapitiya, Nikaweratiya, Ganewatta, Ambalanpola, Giriulla, Pannala and Wariyapola in Kurunegura, Panimbura , Panadura, Panadura, Panadura, Panadura Banadaragama in Kalutara District, Panduwasnuwara, Kansy and Hingurakoda in Kandy District, Medirigiriya in Polonnaruwa District and Mannar Town in Mannar District.

Sri Lanka currently uses three types of COVID-19 vaccines: Oxford AstarZeneca manufactured in India under the Covishield brand, Chinese manufactured Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V.

Director of the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit of the University of Sri Jayawardenepura Dr Chandima Jeewandara told the private media network ABC that all three vaccines have been proven to be effective against the variants present in the country.

International research has shown that the degree of efficiency can be changed with these mutations. However, any vaccine that shows an efficacy rate of more than 50 percent is considered to be successful.

the vaccine and all three vaccines have been proven to have a higher efficacy rate at the moment, Jeewandara said.

Jeewandara predicted that the ongoing Sri Lankan wave of COVID-19, with over 2,500 reported cases per day, is likely to be sustained by August this year.

The virus has not changed the way people become infected, he said.

Vaccination and strict adherence to health protocols will mainly contribute to curbing the spread.

We need to provide at least one type of vaccine to the community. If the vaccine is being given in your area, get it right away, put on the mask, keep social distance and avoid any meetings, he said.

The next moth is essential for Sri Lanka. We expect this wave to be controlled by August, he added.

Jeewandara said there is no guarantee that the virus will disappear. Vaccination is the only strategy to take control of the situation, he added. (Colombo / May 19/2021)