Police investigating the blast at the Celtic CEO’s home





Police are investigating an explosion and fire at the home of Celtic FC Chief Executive Peter Lawwell, said authorities in Scotland. He is in his final weeks running the Scottish club. The fire caused significant damage to homes and vehicles on a property in Thortonhall, a village outside Glasgow where Celtic is based. Lawwell and his family are safe and unharmed. The club confirmed the incident in a statement via Twitter. “We can confirm that significant damage was caused to Peter Lawwells’s home and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.” “Clearly, the Peters family is extremely shocked and shocked by these horrific events, but thankfully everyone is safe.” “We understand that the Scottish Police are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.” “Peter and his family will of course receive full support and care for everyone at the Club.” Police were called around 1am local time, according to Reuters, in reports of burning cars. The fire spread to the detached two-storey property, The Athletic reported. Eight fire engines came home. Lawwell was at home with his wife and possibly his daughter and granddaughter, for The Athletic. They were able to escape and no one was injured. Police are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire. Lawwell is stepping down as CEO Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, shown in a brief match, experienced a fire in his home. (Craig Williamson / SNS Group through Getty Images) Lawwell is set to step down from his role as CEO in June after 17 years running the Scottish Premier Club. Under his leadership, Celtic won 29 trophies and reached the Champions League last 16 teams in total three times. But last season was a fight. Rival Rangers easily won the Scottish Premier League, denying Celtic a 10th consecutive title, and Celtic relegated to the second qualifying round for the Champions League. Lawwell is currently in the submission period as Dominic McKay, the former chief operating officer at Scottish Rugby, prepares to take over. More from Yahoo Sports:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos