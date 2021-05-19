Thailand aims to vaccinate 70% of people by September





A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man from the Klong Toey community for a coronavirus disease test (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand is aiming to administer a shot of the coronavirus vaccine to 70% of its population by September, its health minister said on Wednesday as it seeks to provide protection for more people sooner amid its deadliest outbreak by tani. Thailand has not yet started a mass immunization program and has been trying to provide vaccines from multiple brands following a new, more powerful COVID-19 outbreak that has seen nearly quadrupled cases and casualties increase sixfold since the start of April. “We will focus on the first vaccination shots to meet the target of 70% of the population by September,” Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement. He assured the public that he would not need to reserve a second stroke as doses would be available. The government had previously aimed to vaccinate 70% needed to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, but has been criticized for slowing down vaccine procurement and for a strategy that was largely backed by one manufacturer, AstraZeneca (AZN.L ). Thailand is scheduled to launch its flagship car next month, when locally produced AstraZeneca doses are available. Just over 1.5 million of Thailand’s more than 66 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, mainly that of Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O). They include medical staff or people with existing health conditions. Thailand has also placed orders for the vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE). Authorities have so far approved the vaccines of Sinovac, AstraZenaca, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O). Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos