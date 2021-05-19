Vaccinated travelers will be allowed to visit, the EU says

BRUSSELS The European Union agreed on Wednesday to reopen its borders to visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an approved stroke and to those coming from a list of countries considered safe from a coronavirus perspective, allowing wider travel exactly at the right time for the summer tourism season.

Ambassadors from the 27 member states of the European Union approved a plan that would allow visits by tourists and other non-essential travelers who have been largely barred from entering the bloc for more than a year.

The move has been seen as an economic imperative for tourism-dependent countries like Greece and Spain, and has been months in the works. Other EU nations that are less dependent on tourists for work and income, especially in Northern Europe, had been eager to maintain higher barriers for non-essential visitors to keep the coronavirus away. But they withdrew as the vaccines progressed and after being promised the ability to change course if cases increase again.

The new rules are set to become official policy next week after clearing some bureaucratic hurdles and, depending on how well each country is prepared to welcome tourists, can be implemented immediately. Some countries, such as Greece, have already said they will lift testing and quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors. But most countries are likely to implement such changes more slowly and conservatively.