International
Vaccinated travelers will be allowed to visit, the EU says
BRUSSELS The European Union agreed on Wednesday to reopen its borders to visitors who have been fully vaccinated with an approved stroke and to those coming from a list of countries considered safe from a coronavirus perspective, allowing wider travel exactly at the right time for the summer tourism season.
Ambassadors from the 27 member states of the European Union approved a plan that would allow visits by tourists and other non-essential travelers who have been largely barred from entering the bloc for more than a year.
The move has been seen as an economic imperative for tourism-dependent countries like Greece and Spain, and has been months in the works. Other EU nations that are less dependent on tourists for work and income, especially in Northern Europe, had been eager to maintain higher barriers for non-essential visitors to keep the coronavirus away. But they withdrew as the vaccines progressed and after being promised the ability to change course if cases increase again.
The new rules are set to become official policy next week after clearing some bureaucratic hurdles and, depending on how well each country is prepared to welcome tourists, can be implemented immediately. Some countries, such as Greece, have already said they will lift testing and quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors. But most countries are likely to implement such changes more slowly and conservatively.
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, described the measures in an interview with The New York Times in April. Formalizing cheaper international travel for vaccinated people will deepen the divide between most countries that still have very limited opportunities in rescue photographs and some of the richer nations that do. This is likely to intensify the debate on how to improve equal access to vaccines worldwide.
Under the EU plan, the bloc will accept visitors who have completed their immunizations at least two weeks before their arrival, using one of the shots approved by its regulator or the World Health Organization. This covers vaccines from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm, according to a draft of the first rules from The New York Times. This would open the door for immunized Americans who have received shots from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.
Travelers who have not been vaccinated but who come from a list of safe places will also be allowed to visit for non-essential reasons, such as leisure and business. This list, compiled based on epidemiological criteria and regularly updated, will be finalized on Friday.
The draft criteria reviewed by The Times indicated that the list would include nations Covid notification level or the number of new cases registered during the previous 14 days per 100,000 people is below 75. Travelers from those nations may still be required show a negative PCR test to be allowed to enter the European Union.
This bar would be too high for the EU countries themselves, which have reporting rates above 75. Greece, for example, registered 269 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks; in Italy, the number was 249. Of the 27 members of the bloc, only three Finland, Malta and Portugal are below the standard that would apply to other countries, according to the data reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
And individual EU states would retain the freedom to uproot the measures if they wished to take a more conservative approach, meaning that some countries may hold requirements for negative PCR tests or quarantines for certain visitors.
The draft rules document indicated that children would not be required to be vaccinated when traveling with vaccinated parents, but that they might be required to show a negative PCR test performed no more than 72 hours before arrival.
The block would also preserve an emergency braking option, a legal tool that would allow it to quickly return to more restrictive travel conditions if a threatening variant or other Covid emergency appeared.
A key question regarding the practical application of the rules is how the vaccination status of a visitor will be determined.
The European Union has discussed with US officials the possibility of making US-issued vaccine certificates acceptable on the block, although questions remain about the use of such documents. Those released so far are vulnerable to fraud.
Europeans will be provided with digital certificates that will be read across the block sometime in June. The European Union ultimately wants to surpass its own certificates with those issued by national authorities in partner countries such as the United States, but the goal may be far away.
For visitors from outside the European Union, the draft rules document states that Member States should be able to accept third-country certificates containing at least the minimum data set under national law, taking into account the ability to verify authenticity. , the validity and integrity of the certificate and whether it contains all relevant data.
This would also give the border authorities in each EU country the opportunity to accept or reject a vaccination certificate based on whether it appears authentic and contains the necessary information.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]