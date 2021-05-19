Ambulance chiefs pay tribute after Sunderland University assistant doctor dies suddenly at age 24





Georgia Barron in her second year of a three-year degree at Sunderland University and was spending time with the North East Ambulance Services (NEAS) emergency teams as part of her course. In addition to her placements, she was also working as an ambulance care assistant in the ministry. She died suddenly on Saturday, May 15th. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> A photo of Georgia Barron, 24, distributed by the North East Ambulance Service while paying homage to her after her sudden death. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The head of public health does not confirm any case The Indian variant of the coronavirus found in Sunderl … A NEAS spokesman said: “We are sorry to announce the death of his esteemed friend and colleague, Georgia Barron. “Georgia was an ambulance care assistant in our patient transport service, studying to be a physician assistant. “While working with us she gained an initial level to apply to the University of Sunderland and with encouragement from her colleagues, she was pleased to be offered her place to study paramedical science. “She recently successfully passed all her first year exams and began her placements in the emergency care teams at NEAS. “Her family tells us how enthusiastic she was to start her career as an assistant and how she loved her every day at NEAS, seeing everyone and working alongside her colleagues. “Georgia has worked for the Trust for two years and has built a network of friendships throughout our service, as well as with its fellow students. “Georgia will lose a lot and on behalf of everyone here at NEAS, including our patients and the communities we serve, we express our sincere condolences to the family. “This will deeply affect many people within our service and we are supporting our staff and students during this very sad time. The service shared his statement with permission from the Georgia family, which was from Wallsend. Mark Willis, Program Leader for Paramedical Science and Outpatient Care at the University, said: “Georgia was an outstanding practitioner who demonstrated everything she needed to be an assistant student. “It will be a great absence for friends, colleagues, staff and the entire university. “We have gone through our deepest sympathies for her family and we are providing support to any student who needs her in this difficult time.” Support your Echo and subscribe today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest in SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and access exclusive newsletters and content.

