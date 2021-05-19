The Clark firm pursues the energy consumption project





Metro Clark Waste Management Corp., the country’s leading waste management company, said it would soon pave the way for a pioneering $ 200 million project in energy waste. The first of its kind in the Philippines, the Secondary Fuel Plant is part of an integrated waste management system that will help address the lack of waste storage capacity in Central Luzon. “There are many aspects of proper waste management, such as how to properly treat hazardous waste, how to transport it economically and how to dispose of it, ensuring full compliance with the environmental guidelines set out in RA 9003,” he said. or solid waste management in the Philippines. Act, ”said MCWM Executive Vice President and General Manager Vicky Gaetos. The project is a 50/50 joint venture between Metro Clark and Plambeck-Emirates Global Renewable Energy LLC, a partnership between a German technology firm and the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. The consortium has more than 50 years of combined experience in all aspects of waste management, including developed and emerging markets across the globe, and will also provide funding for the entire $ 200 million project cost. The WTE project will be built on the existing 100-hectare Metro Clark site in the Clark Special Economic Zone in Central Luzon under the jurisdiction of the Base Conversion Development Authority. The system will serve the entire Region 3, ensuring the transfer of municipal solid waste, treatment and disposal services to LGUs and industrial customers throughout the area and will generate up to 35 megawatts of energy that can be re-introduced in the distribution network of the region. Gaetos said the most pressing issue of waste management in the Philippines was the huge shortage in landfill capacity. “Because landfills only make economic sense if they are very large, setting up new landfills is very difficult,” she said. With the planned Metro Clark system, up to 70 percent of the waste that would find its way to the landfill will be used as fuel for the WTE plant. Reducing waste entering the landfill will extend the life of the Metro Clark waste facility by 20 million tonnes for at least another 50 years. “Waste reduction through these tools has proven to be an effective waste management strategy worldwide, and our partners have been involved in many such projects in other countries,” said MCWM President and Technical Director for Technology Holger Holst . “Metro Clark believes the WTE plant is the most effective way of efficient and sustainable waste management for Central Luzon, and we look forward to working with BCDA to evaluate and consider our WTE proposal,” he said.

