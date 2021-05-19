Top 10 world news today: Israel-Gaza fighting unfolds, Russian lawmakers vote to abandon Open Skies Treaty and more, World News





Top 10 world news today: In our evening newspaper, we bring you the biggest stories of the day from multiple hits. Today, as in an attack before dawn Israeli air strikes continued in Gaza, amid the escalating Israeli-Gaza conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement, lists two ways to deal with Hamas, either invade them or thwart them. Meanwhile, in a first for Asia, Singapore has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-15. In the lightest news, pop singer-singer Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary, changing her pronouns from he / she to them. If you would like to read the full story, please click on the title. Two ways to deal with Hamas – invade or prevent them: Netanyahu In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned two ways in which the country could deal with Hamas forces. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel of war crimes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is committing “state organized terrorism and war crimes” in Gaza that are punishable under international law. The lower house of the Russian parliament is voting to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty Following the US withdrawal from the pact, the Russian lower house has also voted to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty, an international treaty that allows surveillance flights over military facilities China offers to host Afghan peace talks, backs leadership for Ghani-led government Following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country of Afghanistan, Chin has offered to host peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. ‘Full of lies’: China criticizes comment on boycott of Pelos Winter Olympics China has branded US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “full of lies” after she called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year. First for Asia: Singapore approves Pfizer vaccine for teens amid COVID-19 cases Amid rising coronavirus, Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. The iconic Darwins Arch of the Galapagos Islands collapses into the sea In a statement, the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment reveals that the Darwin Arch, the famous rock formation in the Galapagos Islands has collapsed due to “natural erosion”. Over 100 World War II unexploded bombs found in Solomon Islands Over 100 eras of World War 2, unexploded ordnance (UXO) or explosives that did not explode during the forecast period and still pose dangers wherever they were found, were discovered in the backyard of a house in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands in the Pacific. South. How the Myanmar army moved into the telecommunications sector to spy on citizens According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, after Myanmar’s military coup on February 1, the country’s telecom and internet service providers were ordered to install eavesdropping spyware that allows the military to eavesdrop on citizens’ communications. Blue Origin reveals the highest bid for a place on its first human space flight Blue Origin, the rocket company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, revealed $ 2 million as the highest current bid for a spot on its New Shepherd ship after the start closed the first phase of its auction.

