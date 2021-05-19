Michael Baker International Accelerates Federal Market Growth With Key Promotions | tidings





PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today a pair of organizational updates will strengthen its position in the Federal market. James E. Cook, Ph.D., PE, has joined Michael Baker Executive Leadership Team in the role of Executive Vice President, Federal Programs and Services, and George Guszcza, CCM, has been appointed Senior Vice President and National Federal Director. Both will continue to be firm-based Alexandria, Virginia, office. “Michael Baker “The legacy of service to the US federal government dates back to 1940 and we remain committed to serving as trusted partners to our Federal clients and providing superior engineering design and innovative solutions for complex projects across the country,” he said. Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer of Michael Baker International. “Jim and George possess in-depth knowledge and expertise from both their time in the military and from Michael Baker, and I look forward to their leadership as we grow and advance our work in the Federal Sector. “ Dr. Koch and Mr. Guszcza bring decades of experience in their new roles: James E. Cook , Ph.D., PE , will use his 40 years of military and engineering firm experience to maximize Michael Baker portfolio and capabilities in Federal markets, including expanding relationships with Federal Civilian agencies. As Executive Vice President, Federal Programs and Services, he will continue to bring better harmonization and closer cooperation between Michael Baker The federal team and its overall operations and strengthening the firm’s commitment to delivering quality projects and innovative solutions to its Federal clients. Dr. Koch spent the first half of his career with the U.S. Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He joined Michael Baker in 2017 as the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director and spent the last few months in both the Regional Director and Federal Executive roles. Dr. Koch holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce from University of Washington and Lee , a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering and an Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering and Management from Stanford University . Dr. Koch also earned a PhD in Philosophy in Engineering Management from University of Missouri of Science and Technology.

George Guszcza , CCM, has more than 25 years of military, federal and private sector experience, and will be responsible for federal operations, systems and processes throughout Michael Baker , supporting collaboration, expanding the breadth and depth of Federal talent, and providing oversight of the firm's Federal business-related programs and processes. Mr. Guszcza will also develop an organizational approach to Federal projects and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, systems and processes of the firm's Federal group throughout the enterprise. Most recently he served as Office Executive, overseeing Michael Baker operations in Delaware , Maryland , North Virginia AND Washington DC , as well as firm support for FEMA across the US, and Cost Management services for customers worldwide. During his career, Mr. Guszcza has led two multi-billion dollar capital investment portfolios, as well as other major programs in various sectors and geographies. As an officer in United States Army, he served as National Director of Health Facilities for Iraq in 2003 and was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his service. Mr. Guszcza holds a Bachelor of Science degree from US Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master of Science degree from Said Business School in Oxford University . About Michael Baker International Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli [email protected] (866) 293-4609







