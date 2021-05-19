How international students make decisions about staying in Canada





While some international students come to Canada knowing whether they intend to stay or return home after completing their degrees, most decide after having had a chance to live here for a few years, a new study has found . “Nearly a quarter of our participants made the decision before arriving in Canada,” said Elena Neiterman, a lecturer at the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo. “However, most were not sure what their plans were for the future until they had a chance to live here and explore life in Canada.” Students identified several factors that shape their decision to stay or go, including family ties in Canada or abroad, employment opportunities here compared to their country of birth, perceived complexity of the immigration system, and feelings of isolation or experiences of racism. The researchers also found that the way students conceived the word “stay” varied greatly. While two-thirds of study participants said they hoped to stay, 17 percent of them saw it as permanently settled in Canada. More than 33 percent planned to stay for a few years, then return home. Others were unsure of what the future held. For more than half of the participants, the stay in Canada included a plan to apply for permanent residence after graduation. Students said permanent residence will allow them the flexibility to keep more opportunities open and give them opportunities for job growth. The researchers interviewed 60 international students from two universities, aiming at diversity in graduate status versus university, male versus female or non-binary, with 20 students each studying in three fields: social sciences and humanities, health sciences and STEM (science, technology ), engineering and mathematics). “Only 10 students had a strong initial desire to stay in Canada that remained unchanged while studying, and for them, an international education was a tool for immigration,” Neiterman said. “For others, the migration decision-making process was complex and changed over time.” Participants were all in their final year of study and represented 23 different countries, with 30 percent coming from China. International students accounted for 16.5 percent of the total number of students enrolled in Canadian schools in 2018. In 2017, they contributed $ 15 billion to the Canadian economy, according to Global Affairs Canada. ### The study, “Should I Stay or Should I Go: International Student Decision Making to Stay in Canada” was co-authored by Neiterman of Waterloo, Lauren Harrison and Angela Freeman; University of Alberta Grace Shoyele and Christine Covell; and Victoria Esses of the University of Western Ontario. Wasshtë published in Journal of International Migration and Integration.

