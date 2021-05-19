Student-Built Remote Control Aircraft Receive 1st UC in US, 2nd in World

A team of eight space engineering students from the University of Central Florida designed, built, and flew the best drone in the United States in an international competition sponsored by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

By selecting 90 teams that reached the final round of the AIAAs 2021 Design Build Fly competition, the UCF jets reached a virtual draw with the winning team from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in India, which was given a breaking advantage by the competition judges, according to in the AIAA.

Teammates David Silva-Melendez 21, Harshavardhan Bangaru 21, Jack Faysash 21, Dillon Graves 21, Mariangelo La Rosa 21, Kyle Ramos 21, Andrew Schroeder 21 AND Devin Unterreiner 21, who graduated in space engineering this month, spent their senior year designing, building, testing and flying aircraft that had the nickname The Knightmobile.

Entry to the competition also served as a high-level project team, a requirement for graduation from the UCF College of Computer Engineering and Science.

The AIAAs Design Build Fly competition offers university students hands-on space engineering experience and a way to test their skills against teams from around the world. Teams were challenged to create aircraft with a deployable surveillance subsystem. Due to the pandemic, teams were asked to submit detailed reports as well as videos of their projects instead of a personal event.

Against 91 finalists involving schools such as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, the UCFs team successfully completed four different missions that tested the aircraft’s ability to take off, fly, stay aerodynamically stable, perform surveillance, distribute a load, and land perfectly.

This year marks the best result in the 10-year history of UCFs competing in the AIAAs Design Build Fly.

From the beginning, we set a winning mentality to be first in the competition, says team leader Silva-Melendez. We gave everyone a role to play and attacked the design problem with a divided and overwhelmed mentality. With the pandemic, the competition of these years proved to be extremely challenging in terms of communication, production, pace of work and teamwork.

As with any engineering project built from the ground up, the UCF team overcame several obstacles including early flight stability challenges and, later, cargo failure testing.

We relied on our determination to win and our engineering principles to eventually make the system work within the aircraft, says Silva-Melendez.

Despite social distance restrictions and tight competition deadlines, the team collectively spent more than 50 hours per week carrying out the project, which included weekly remote team meetings, testing the aircraft and all its components on a weekly basis. and conducting flight tests at an Apopka airfield for remote-controlled aircraft.

Silva-Melendez credits faculty advisor George Loubimov, UCF’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, who attended all weekly team meetings; and the AIAA UCF Student Chapter on Secured Funding, Materials, and Historical Competition Knowledge.

The fact that it was part of an academic project significantly increased the workload for the team, says Loubimov. He also created human resource constraints, compared to other competing teams, noting that many aircraft from other universities were built by student clubs. The academic requirement for the old UCF design meant that no more than eight could be on the team.

This is not the first team the UCF Design, Build, Fly team has received. They also won Best Design in Mechanical Engineering and Aerospace top design out of 65 projects in the category at the College of Computer Engineering and Science Sine Design Showcase on April 23rd. The showcase was judged by UCF engineering and computer science alumni who are industry experts in their disciplines.

Four team members have already found engineering jobs.

AIAA is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Design, Build, Fly this year. The competition was created in 1996 to give students a hands-on experience and to test their analytical skills. UCF is involved in other AIAA activities, including the AIAA student chapter. In addition, UCF participated in2021 AIAA Region II Student Conference, where mechanical and aerospace engineering students took home three top prizes, including first place in the undergraduate category for best paper.

Story contributor: Marisa Ramiccio, UCF Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering