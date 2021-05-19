The NY investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal investigation: Attorney General – National





A New York state civil investigation into former US President Donald Trump’s business relationship has now expanded to include a criminal investigation, the state attorney general confirmed on Tuesday. “We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” a spokeswoman for the New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement to Global News. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA.” Read more: Here’s what prosecutors can learn from Trump’s tax records after the court ruling The office would not comment further on what the criminal investigation is based on, or what prompted the investigation to expand. Global News reached out to the Trump Organization and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for further comment, but did not immediately respond. The story goes down the ad James’s investigation has occasionally overlapped with another civilian investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, which has been underway since 2019. The Attorney General’s investigation, according to court records, involves an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of the assets to gain favorable credit terms and tax benefits. Vance’s office has also investigated similar allegations. The Vance investigation also includes a look at the payments made to women on behalf of Trump and the fairness of the tax cuts that the Trump Organization claimed for the millions of dollars in counseling fees it paid, including the money that went to Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in part for facilitating these payments during the 2016 election parade.















1:04

Trump calls the tax return investigation the hunt for political witches following the Supreme Court ruling





Trump calls tax return investigation witch political hunt after Supreme Court ruling

Cohen has spoken publicly about how Trump had an alleged history of inflating the value of some assets to impress banks and business partners, but reducing that value for tax purposes. Trends AstraZeneca first dose, Pfizer 2: The study says the combination is safe and effective

The leaked video appears to show UFOs diving underwater near California The story goes down the ad In February, Vance’s office got its hands on Trump’s eight-year tax records, including final versions and draft tax returns, source documents containing raw financial data, and other financial data held by the firm his accounting. The tax returns came after a long battle with the Trump Organization that eventually made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court on two separate occasions. Ultimately, the court refused to intervene to stop the circulation of data on Vance’s team, which has since been collecting documents with the help of the attorney general’s office. As part of its civil investigation, James’s office issued requests to local governments in November 2019 for data relating to Trump’s property in northern Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for land placement. there in a preservation belief. Read more: Trump dismisses the report claiming he has not paid any income taxes over the last 10 to 15 years James was also looking at similar issues regarding a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings that forced Trump’s company and a law firm she hired to return many records. Vance’s investigation also appears to have focused in recent weeks on Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. The story goes down the ad His ex-bride, Jen Weisselberg, has given investigators numerous papers as they watch how some Trump employees were compensated with apartments or tuition. Weisselberg was summoned to the James civil investigation and testified twice in 2020. Trump has often criticized the investigation as politically motivated. Both James and Vance are Democrats in a state where less than 40 percent of residents voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Trump also refused to issue his tax returns, both as a candidate and while he was president, repeatedly claiming they were under control.















5:46

US Presidential Debate: Biden Presses Trump to Release His Tax Returns After Trump Claims He Has Paid “Millions”





US Presidential Debate: Biden Pressures Trump to Release His Tax Returns After Trump Claims He Has Paid "Millions"

Last year, a New York Times investigation citing partial tax data reported that Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in the 10 of the previous 15 years until 2017, despite receiving $ 427.4 million through 2018 through its reality television program and approval and licensing agreement. The story goes down the ad Trump called the report “fake news,” as he did with any reporting on his financial situation or business relationship. During his first debate with then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in September, Trump claimed he had paid “millions of dollars” in taxes over the course of his real estate career. However, he also claimed that he was simply following the federal tax code that had been in place for years, including under former President Barack Obama, with whom Biden served as vice president. I do not want to pay taxes, said Trump. Before I came here, I was a private developer, I was a private business. Like any other private person, unless they are stupid, they go through the laws and that is what it is. -With files from the Associated Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







