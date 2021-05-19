SIUE Wolff Named NASBITE International Trade Educator of the Year | tidings





EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – South University of Illinois The Edwardsville Laurie Wolff, an economics and finance instructor at the School of Business, will receive the 2021 North American International Small Business Educator of the Year International Trade Educator (NASBITE) Award at his annual conference on Thursday, May 20. Executive Director of NASBITE Michael Borgers said Wolff is known for her lifelong advocacy for global trade and global business education. The selection committee acknowledged that Wolff has been instrumental in directing many activities that have helped develop and promote international trade, and she is being honored for her consistent contributions and positive impact on international trade. “Laurie Wolff is deserving of this recognition, “said Dean of the School of Business, Tim Schoenecker, PhD.” Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a sustained commitment to student learning, globalizing our curriculum and promoting the work of NASBITE. “I could not be more pleased with him.” Wolff joined the SIUE faculty in 1989 and is part of a four-generation SIUE family. “My 101-year-old grandmother is the only 100-year-old SIUE alumni so far,” she said. “My mother was a traditional student on campus foundation, and my grandmother was a non-traditional student right after with six children at home. I have many aunts, an uncle and cousins ​​who are alum. My eldest son and daughter- the father-in-law of both have graduated from SIUE. “ Wolff first began teaching required essential economics courses, and then began teaching interdisciplinary studies on global problems and human survival, and modern Latin America. “This launched a round of Excellence in Higher Education grants and study abroad opportunities for one hundred hundred students and dozens of faculties in Costa Rica, Mexico, Hong Kong AND China“, she said.” More than 20 years ago, I was teaching international economics and thought that my students were not learning as much as it was practical to do international business. “Silvia Torres Bowman, of the SIUE International Trade Center, referred me to NASBITE International. I presented at a conference in 2004 on our service teaching in overseas studies. At the time, NASBITE was about to launch a Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP) international trade credential. I could not have passed the exam at that time and I knew they needed help to realize the potential of the program. Many professional developments and services followed “. A CGBP and a certified CGBP trainer, Wolff joined the NASBITE Board of Governors and served as his first two-term president. She is also an Outstanding Member for NASBITE. “I have hosted approximately 100 webinars on business education, recruited and worked with speakers, and presented several webinars along the way. I run an international competition of business student issues, where the best teams compete to solve export challenges. “For an American company. This is an amazing experience!” Meanwhile, Wolff is writing a textbook entitled “International Economics for Global Business and Policy Making” that will fill a critical hole in international business education. Ferguson, Mo. the resident has a strong commitment to justice and inclusion. She heads the diversity and business inclusion committee school and serves SIUE as an influence collaborator. This summer, she is offering the first economics course that will examine systemic racism. SIUE Business School and accounting programs are accredited by the Association for Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest achievement standard for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review ranks SIUE as one of the 244 top business schools in the US for the 15th year in a row. University degrees are offered in accounting and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduates include accounting, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in taxation, project management and business analytics. More than 30,500 alumni have graduated from the SIUE School of Business. Media contact Doug McIlhagga, Southern University of Illinois Edwardsville, 618-650-5600, [email protected] SOURCE Southern University of Illinois Edwardsville







