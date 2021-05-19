International
The EU is taking a big step towards relaxing trips for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19
BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union took a step towards relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday when EU ambassadors agreed on measures to allow visitors to be fully vaccinated.
The ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria needed for nations to be considered safe for COVID-19 and from which all tourists can travel, depending on the coronavirus and vaccination status. According to existing criteria, the list includes only seven nations.
The EU imposed restrictions on non-essential travel last year to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bloc ambassadors said many of those restrictions should be eased, including allowing holiday travel by non-EU residents.
The EU-composed European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” on those who have been vaccinated, said European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. He did not give an exact date when the borders will reopen as EU countries have not yet formally adopted the measures.
“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is allowed,” Wigand said. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control will provide advice on the list.
The U.S. Travel Association praised the EU move and urged the U.S. government to adopt a similar approach to allow the resumption of international tourism.
“The United States has been a leader in many aspects of pandemic management, but it lags behind our global competitors in pursuing an international economic reopening,” said Roger Dow, president and CEO of the trade group. “The millions of U.S. travel-related jobs lost by the pandemic will not be returned to the strength of domestic travel alone, so identifying the path to resume international visits is essential to an overall economic recovery.”
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, proposed easing entry rules for the bloc earlier this month, saying entry should be granted to fully vaccinated individuals with EU-authorized photographs. Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the block drug regulator, include those made by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
The executive commission also proposed allowing EU member states to decide individually whether to allow immunized travelers with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, which include the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
Wigand said the ambassadors also agreed on an “emergency deterrent” mechanism set up to prevent the entry of dangerous variants of viruses into EU countries through quickly approved travel borders if the infection situation worsens in a non-EU country.
Once non-binding measures are adopted, EU countries will retain the ability to impose restrictive measures on tourists such as PCR tests or quarantines.
EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to support their vital tourism industries and hope to regain some revenue during the peak summer season.
Greece, which is heavily dependent on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for the US, Britain, Israel and other non-EU countries as negotiations between governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certifications aimed at facilitating travel across the region this summer continue An agreement is required by the end of the month to ensure that the system will be operational and operational by the end of June.
David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this story.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
