International
Israel-Gaza conflict sparks growing anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim hatred in the UK
Reported incidents of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred are on the rise in Britain over the Israel-Gaza conflict, observers said.
The Community Security Trust (CST) reported a 500 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents since the clashes at the al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.
In the same period, the Islamophobia monitoring group Tell Mama recorded a 430 percent increase in reports of anti-Muslim hatred.
Extremists, including neo-Nazis, have sought to capitalize on the conflict as they spread hateful posts and conspiracy theories about Israelis and Palestinians online.
The CST recorded 116 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the 11-day period from May 8, compared to 19 in the previous 11 days.
Of the 116 reports, 34 were cyberbullying, 82 were offline and mostly verbal abuse, although four were violent.
CST said the figure was almost definitely an understatement as some incidents are reported late or not at all, and others are still being processed and verified.
Recent incidents handled by police include an attack on Rabin Rafi Goodwin near his synagogue in north London, for which two men have been charged.
Separately, four men were arrested and handed over after passengers in a convoy of cars covered in Palestinian flags were heard using offensive language and making threats against Jews in London on Sunday.
Dave Rich, director of policy at CST, said: “There is a depressing pattern known that anti-Semitism grows whenever Israel is at war, but that does not make it any less shameful that British Jews are being threatened, harassed and abused.
The level of anger and hatred directed at Israel always pours into anti-Semitism in times like this and yet the people who incite this anger, online and on the streets, never take responsibility for this particular consequence.
Robert Jenrick condemns anti-Semitic incidents
The All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Anti-Semitism said it had received reports of swastikas being drawn on the walls of Jewish synagogues and schools, as well as racist abuse, threats and death threats.
In a statement Wednesday, the group said: “The Jewish people bear no more responsibility for the actions of the Israeli government than any Christian group in Britain for the decisions of our government.”
The Islamophobia monitoring group Tell Mama recorded 56 incidents of anti-Muslim hatred between May 8 and 17, compared to 13 in the week of May 1 to 7.
Director Iman Atta OSCE said there was a significant measurable and visible increase in reports, adding: Anti-Muslim hatred in the UK is clearly influenced by what is happening in Israel-Palestine. We would urge calm and cool heads to prevail at this time.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, the prime minister insisted that anti-Semitism would not be allowed to rise and escalate in the UK.
Responding to a question from Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson said: I share his horror at the outbreak of anti-Semitic incidents and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those responsible for law enforcement against hate crime of this kind.
But we will definitely continue to work and support the Jewish community in whatever way we can – especially working with CSTs who do an absolutely extraordinary job in my opinion.
But also showing as a country, as a society, that we will call this at every stage. We will not allow it to take root, we will not allow it to grow and burn.
