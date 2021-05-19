Who was Daniel Morgan and what is the new line regarding the issue of his murder? | Metropolitan police

Who was Daniel Morgan?

Daniel Morgan, 37, was a private detective based in south London. Together with his business partner Jonathan Rees, he ran an agency called Southern Investigations. Morgan had some police contacts and his work was mostly low-level. He had a wife and two children.

On March 10, 1987 he went for a drink at the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south London. He was later found dead in the car park at the pub, with an ax embedded in his head. Two strips of plaster adhesive were wrapped around the handle of the ax so as not to leave behind fingerprint proofs.

How did the first police investigation go?

Metropolitan Police now admit to being harmed by corruption. A strange feature was that a detective named Sid Fillery worked on the first murder investigation. He had close ties to Rees and went on to replace Morgan at Southern Investigations.

A report to the Metropolitan Police Authority, the body that oversaw Metin, said: In the following months there were rumors and allegations of high-level police corruption and Masonic connections surrounding the investigation, but no charges were filed.

Has anyone been convicted of murder?

No, despite five police investigations, the last one collapsed in 2011.

In 2017, four Met-targeted men sued the force in the high court alleging malicious prosecution. Among them were Rees and his brothers-in-law, Glenn Vian and his brother Garry. They denied the murder charges. The three lost their case against Met. The fourth man, Fillery, accused of violating the course of justice, won part of his claim. He left the Met in 1988.

Why is the issue still in the news?

Morgans’s brother, Alastair, was quickly suspected by police. He has led what has become a 34-year campaign for the truth. In 2017 he told the Guardian: I was in the desert. It has been terribly frustrating and painful for decades.

Little by little Met has admitted that there were serious problems in this matter, so much so that at the 2017 high court hearing the force said: it is right to admit that the murder and the accompanying corruption, have shaken the conscience of the nation from the top.

Morgan says allegations of corruption have never been properly investigated and no one has been held accountable.

How do News International and the Murdoch empire get into this?

Rees did a lot of work for News of the World (NoW) as well as other media. In one year NoW paid him 150,000. Reess’s main point of contact was Alex Marunchak, once the star crime writer in the Sunday tabloids, who became an executive. He denies any wrongdoing.

A witness told detectives that Morgan was in discussions with NW to sell a story about police corruption shortly before his death.

News UK, the company that owns the British newspaper Murdochs, declined to comment on its actions or those of the people who worked for it.

Why did you kill Morgan?

Theories have involved a business dispute and in 2007 Met said the motive was probably that Morgan was ready to expose a drug ring in south London that could involve corrupt police officers. In 2013 then-interior secretary Theresa May was concerned about the remaining allegations and launched an investigation.

According to the website of the investigation panels, she has been considering the involvement of the police in the murder of Daniel Morgans; the role played by police corruption in protecting those responsible for murder from being brought to justice; and failure to deal with that corruption.

He was also examining cases of links between private investigators, police officers and journalists at News of the World and other media outlets, and allegations of corruption involved in links between them.

Why is there a new row?

Eight years later, the report was expected to be published on Monday, May 24th. But Home Secretary Priti Patel has told the investigation that it must first review the report and review its contents before it becomes public.

The Interior Ministry says Patel has the right to review the report before publication. The Morgan family and the panel say she’s wrong and that one deal signed in 2013 when the panel was set up limited the role of internal secretaries in receiving the report and presenting it to parliament.

The panel must now decide whether or not it stands. Legal action is possible, but for now the report is delayed again. And those who killed Morgan remain free.

Could this be more complicated?

Yes you can. One of Morgans police contacts was a detective named Alan Holmes. In the summer of 1987 he was a crucial witness in a corruption probe against a senior Met officer. Holmes was found murdered in what was classified as suicide four months after Morgans’s murder.