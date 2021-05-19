Vancouver police warn of theft at construction sites amid rising timber prices – BC





Vancouver police say they are investigating an increase in thefts from construction sites on the west side of the city. At least seven construction sites have been targeted this year, police said. In one case, the thieves left with more than $ 10,000 in plywood.















While timber prices have continued to rise, VPD has seen a significant increase in rest and enters construction sites this year, Sgt. Tha Steve Addison. In many cases, thieves have obtained thousands of dollars in plywood and other building materials. Site managers were encouraged to take precautions to avoid future thefts.

The latest theft, which was reported May 10 at a construction site in Kerrisdale, saw three pallets of shingles for roofing and 60 sheets of plywood stolen after being left unsafe for several days. Police said there have been similar thefts in locations in the Arbutus Ridge, Kitsilano, Marpole and Dunbar areas. Police are not sure if one or more thieves are responsible for the thefts, but they believe whoever is responsible is using a large truck or van given the number of materials that have been stolen. Police say construction crews should plan ahead so there is no extra material lying around. They also say that extra materials should be left on an upper floor of the building under construction or a heavy object like the forks of a fork should be placed on top of the materials so that thieves do not easily reach them.















