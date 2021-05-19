The 2021 Asia Cup will be pushed between the glowing christmas calendar





tidings The tournament would be hosted by Sri Lanka in the middle of the year

The Asian Cup scheduled for 2021 appears to be more likely to be postponed, with all four major Asian parties facing busy schedules by the end of the year. It was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka in the middle of the year, but ESPNcricinfo understands that Sri Lankan Cricket officials are skeptical that the tournament could continue as planned. In part, this depends on the pandemic – both IPL and PSL had to be cut in part through their runs and planned for later in the year due to the violation of their respective bio-bubbles. This planning removes the parts from the time available this year. Sri Lanka also plans to play their LPL in August, while Bangladeshi BPL is also set for the end of the year. At the top of which the teams are also trying to reach the international series they lost in 2020. The most likely scenario seems to be that the Asian Cup will be held in consecutive years – in 2022 and 2023 (usually played every two years). Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 tournament and Sri Lanka the 2023 repeat. This year’s tournament would have been a T20 affair, with teams initially hoping it would be good preparation for the T20 World Cup to be hosted by India later in the year. There has not been an Asian Cup since 2018, with the tournament scheduled for 2020 to be postponed as well, due to Covid-19. India has won the last two rounds of the tournament.

