Thousands flock to ‘Pakistan for Palestine’ in Karachi – Pakistan

In a massive show of solidarity with the Palestinians, thousands of Karachi people showed up at Pakistan’s unprecedented demonstration for Palestine at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday, demanding an immediate ceasefire from Israel and an end to the Gaza bombing.

Demonstrators, including representatives of the Karachi Journalists Union (KUJ), the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ), the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the National Federation of Trade Unions (NTBA), the Association of Women Workers at Home and the Tax The Karachi Bar Association (KTBA), along with thousands of citizens, called for an immediate end to the occupation and destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian settlements, including Sheikh Jarrah, and an end to the forced expulsion of local Palestinians. .

The idea for the protest started on social media and ended in the KPC, with a large number of citizens, mostly young college students, from across a cross section of society condemning the Israeli attack of violence. Holding banners condemning the Palestinian genocide, protesters chanted “From river to sea, Palestine will be free.” The crowd was unprecedented and the numbers kept growing, as a result of which the areas around Zainab Market, Saddar and Shaheen Complex saw blockages for hours.

Neha Mohammad and her husband Abdul Kaleem Shiekh, a young Karachi couple, were accompanied by their children and family members in protest. Talking to Agimi.com, Mohammad said she saw the call for protest on social media. Commenting on the situation in Palestine and the killing of innocent children, she said, We were feeling helpless sitting at home. This is the least we can do to show support to the Palestinians.

We want to end the occupation. We want the world to see and support innocent Palestinians, said Murtaza, an engineering student.

What is happening in Palestine is inhumane. That should be called for, said Nafees, a student at Karachi University. They may block posts on social networks, but we must continue to raise our voice against these atrocities, Sana Khan said.

Attendance was much more than we expected. Pakistan and Karachi are caring about this humanitarian catastrophe, said Filzah Asif, an organizer of the event.

A student at the Denning Law School, she said, We saw that there were no protests in Karachi over the Palestinian issue. Namra Masood (another organizer) and I decided to use Instagram and so on @pakistanforpalestine was created.

“It’s an initiative led by students and women to raise awareness about genocide, apartheid and ethnic cleansing in Palestine and all the terrorism being perpetrated by Israel,” said Asif. “We are very grateful and thankful to the people of Karachi for the show. , she added.

We call on the Government of Pakistan and Pakistani citizens to join us in the campaign to spread awareness on the streets, media and social media about the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinians in Nakba from 1948 until today. We declare our full solidarity and support with the Palestinian resistance. We strongly condemn the Israeli bombing of independent media offices, read a request from the demonstrators.

The protesters called for a progressive and prosperous Palestine.

This is such a great show of solidarity, said the Secretary General of KUJ and the head of the office in Karachi Geo News Faheem Siddiqui. In my professional career spanning two decades, I have never seen such a massive non-political crowd in the KPC, he said, as he commended the Karachiite spirit of standing up for the Palestinians.

Israeli attacks on the media clashed

Students hold signs as they chanted slogans expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, during a protest organized by the Student Action Committee in Karachi on Wednesday. Reuters

KUJ called on the United Nations to immediately declare Israel a terrorist state for its atrocities in Palestine, particularly for targeting media houses. Make formal arrangements for the repatriation of independent journalists from Pakistan to Palestine so that Israeli atrocities can be exposed to the world, the union said in a statement.

KUJ has called on the community of journalists across the country, including Karachi, to understand their responsibilities following the Israeli attack on media houses and to maximize news, videos and photos taken from other sources of Israeli barbarism in Palestine.

Addressing the protest, PTI MNA Shehzad Qureshi urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to intensify his efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue. The Israeli oppression of Palestine must stop. Muslim countries must work together to find a solution to the Palestinian problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamshad Qureshi, a member of Pak Sarzamin’s Central Executive Committee, criticized Muslim countries for their silence that boosted Israel’s morale so much that it has now targeted media houses. We stand with journalists from all over the world, including Pakistan, and will continue to highlight their voices.

Addressing the protest, KUJ Secretary General Fahim Siddiqui said that “the country’s journalist community is with the Palestinian media and the oppressed. He urged media houses to provide maximum coverage of Israeli barbarism and aggression.

Addressing the demonstration, PMA Central Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said a humanitarian tragedy had arisen in Palestine, with Israeli bombings killing hundreds of civilians there, including journalists. International organizations, including the Red Cross, have a role to play in providing medical treatment and medicine to the injured. Pakistani doctors are also willing to play their part, he added.

PTBA President Zeeshan Merchant said that by targeting the media in Palestine, Israel has tried to prevent its atrocities from being exposed to the world, but its efforts will fail. NTUF Secretary General Nasir Mansour said that as long as Israel had the support of the United States, it would continue to target the media and civilians in Palestine. “Countries must form a bloc and boycott Israel and the United States.”

In his speech, Interim President KJI Ijaz Sheikh condemned the Israeli attacks on media houses in Palestine and said that in the current situation, the responsibilities of the Pakistani government have greatly increased to resolve the Palestinian issue and prevent Israeli attacks.

Secretary-General of the Federation of Home-Based Workers Zahra Khan, Palestinian Foundation leader Bashir Saduzai and others also spoke at the demonstration.