Variant B.1.617 of SARS-CoV2 has sub-lines; B.1.617.2 most infectious: Expert
He also said there is no such thing as a Singapore variant, a term that has led to a war of words between the Center and the AAP government after Singapore objected to Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Twitter post that a “new” type of coronavirus in the city state it is very dangerous for children.
The Singapore Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening said that the type that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is variant B.1.617.2, which was first discovered in India.
Amid criticism of Singapore’s COVID-19 version of the Kejriwal variant, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday claimed there was “another kind” of coronavirus spreading in the country.
However, Mishra said B.1.617.2 has already been reported in India and is in most of the new cases in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
Mishra is part of INSACOG, a consortium of 10 Centre institutes, which is involved in coronavirus genome ranking.
Explaining about the sub-line, Mishra told PTI, B.1.617 was mutant which was growing in some parts of the country like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and now gradually it has led to three sub-lines (B.1) 617.1 , 617.2 and 617.3.
Among these three, B.1.617.2 is more infectious than B.1.617. This does not indicate a greater concern except that the numbers are more and symptomatic. Otherwise, we have not seen any other change. So this is now replacing the others,
He said the same thing is being observed in the UK where B.1.617 was found and the sub-line has started to take over. This is the same thing we are seeing in Singapore. Most cases in Singapore are B.1.617 and one majority is B.1.617.2 B.1.617.2 the sub-line is the majority in new cases in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Mishra said.
It is gradually increasing its footprint and will be a big one replacing other variants, he added.
Another virologist, who did not want to be quoted, said the sub-line was first discovered in India in December.
Sujeet Singh, Director of the National Center for Disease Control, said in a webinar in April that in Maharashtra, variant B.1.617 was found in over 50 per cent of samples in many cities while the variant in the UK was found in 28 per cent of samples. in the second week of March.
B.1.617, designated a double mutant, has three new mutations in spike proteins.
Two mutations E484Q and L452R are in the important region for antibody-based neutralization. The third P681R mutation in B.1.617 along with the reversal of E484Q allows its sub-line to be more infectious.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has described it as a ‘concern variant’. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sub-lines B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3 have two mutations in the receptor binding domain — L452R and E484Q. The first has seven spike mutations while the second 7-8.
In the case of B.1.617.3, it has 9-10 spike mutations and two mutations of the receptor binding domain — L452R and T478K.
In the case of all three sub-lines, it has the potential to reduce the effectiveness of antibodies and potentially reduce neutralization by vaccine serums, which, however, remains to be determined.
On Tuesday, Kayriwal posted on Twitter, “The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My call to the Central Government: 1. Cancel all services Singapore airline with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis. ”
Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Singapore’s health ministry on Tuesday evening said: There is no Singapore variant. The strain that has been prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is variant B.1.617.2, which originates in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown that this variant B.1.617.2 is associated with several groups in Singapore, said in a statement.
