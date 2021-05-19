Army monitoring Chinese military exercise near Ladakh region: Naravane





The Indian Army maintains an ongoing monitoring of activities by the Chinese military including an exercise being conducted in its training areas near the Ladakh region and there have been no “violations” by either side since the implementation of the detachment in Lake Pangong General areas. of Army Headquarters MM Naravane told the PTI news agency on Wednesday. General Naravane also expressed hope that both sides will be able to move forward in resolving issues in other areas. The Army Chief of Staff said the detachment has been cordial so far, but added that Indian troops are maintaining an effective vigilance to deal with any eventuality along the line of current control in eastern Ladakh. Asked about a military exercise by the Chinese Army in their depth zones, he said Indian troops are constantly monitoring it. “We have seen movement in training areas. It is an annual exercise. They come for training. We also go to training areas. We have been constantly monitoring it. We have forces along the LAC and they are suitable for taken with every action or activity, “General Naravane told India Today channel. He said there have been no “violations and violations” since the secession process took place in February and both sides are observing it with paper and spirit. “What’s important is that we’re talking. And what’s important to know is that between the two phases, there are periods where faith needs to be built. I think faith is (built). Because of that faith, “Maybe we will be able to move forward in other areas where issues are still to be resolved,” he told CNN-News18. The Army Chief of Staff said India will maintain its expanded presence on the northern front until de-escalation is achieved. India and China had been locked in a military blockade at multiple points of friction in eastern Ladakh since early May last year, but they have completed withdrawing troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in February following a series military and diplomatic talks. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disconnection process to the remaining points of friction. There was no apparent move forward in dismantling the troops at the remaining friction points as the Chinese side showed no flexibility in their approach to it in the 11th round of military talks with the Indian Army on 9 April. Regarding the coronavirus crisis, General Naravane said the military is fully prepared to extend all possible assistance in India’s fight against the pandemic “We are an Army of the people, for the people,” he said. “There is no change in mobilization for the pandemic. This is because from time to time we also help deal with other natural disasters. We are well prepared. All three branches of the armed forces have worked collectively,” he said. Naravane said 90 per cent of the force personnel have been administered the second dose of coronavirus vaccine and it will soon affect 95 per cent.

