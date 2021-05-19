Four from Bihar are held for deceiving people under the pretext of selling oxygen cylinders





New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested four people from Bihar Sharif in Nalanda, Bihar, for allegedly cheating several people in Delhi under the pretext of providing them with oxygen cylinders. Police said the gang has deceived at least 300 people of more than 1.5 crore to date. Police said all the detainees – Deepak Ram (21), Pankaj (26), Sarvan Malakar (35) and Mithlesh Prasad (36) – are members of a gang called Chhote Chaudhary, which operates from Bihars Nalanda. Police have recovered around 20,000 cash, 21 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, 23 ATM cards of various banks, other valuables and bank related documents from them. Shibesh Singh, additional police commissioner (ACP), crime, said a complainant, who desperately needed oxygen cylinders for his relative admitted to the DDU hospital, had contacted a Sachin, whose number he got from a post on social media. The suspect offered him two cylinders for Rs. 23,950. The complainant paid the money online but the cylinder never reached him. In his complaint, a case of fraud was registered, Singh said. The ACP said they tracked down the money and discovered that the amount was transferred to a UCO bank account at the Mumbais Malad branch that belonged to a Ruksana Khatoon. After a detailed technical investigation, we discovered that the fraud operators are located in Nalanda. Our teams zeroed in on Mithilesh Prasad, whose interrogation led to the arrest of the other suspects, he said. Singh said the arrested suspects claimed to be members of the Chhote Chaudhary gang. Chhote Chaudhary is also a resident of Nalanda and has led the gang for the past 2-3 years. During the pandemic, Chaudhary found an opportunity between the growing demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators. He jumped to the rope at Deepak, who set up bank accounts to get the fraudulent money. Sarvan helped Deepak open bank accounts with false and charged documents 25,000 per account. As Mithlesh withdrew the money using the ATM cards Deepak gave him at a 2% transaction rate, Pankaj collected the money, for which Deepak paid him 4,500 a week, Singh said. The investigation of the contact numbers given by the suspects has revealed that some people had paid them different amounts for oxygen regulators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators. So far, three bank accounts have been seized 1.28 crore, 2.17 lakh and Respectively 96,000. Further investigation is ongoing to find and arrest gang leader Chhote Choudhary and his other accomplices, police said. Delhi Police Spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said in the past month since the Delhi blockade, Delhi Police’s Covid helpline, 112 and cyber helpline have received many complaints and reports of people being cheated online by unscrupulous elements who are pay short supply. Covid essentials. Most of these scams and frauds occurred using social media and instant payment transfer methods. Over 500 cases have been registered and investigations are being carried out by the district cyber units and the crime branch, he said.

