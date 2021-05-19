International
The center gives WhatsApp seven days to restore privacy policy
The government has ordered WhatsApp to withdraw its controversial new privacy policy, saying the changes undermine the sacred values of privacy, data security and harm the rights and interests of Indian citizens.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dismissed a WhatsApp letter on May 18 on the issue, said development-aware people, and warned that the necessary steps in accordance with the law would be taken if a satisfactory response is not received within seven days.
The Ministry has taken a strong position on this issue, and made it clear that it is not only problematic but also irresponsible “for the messaging platform to use its position to impose unfair terms and conditions” on Indian users, when many depend on WhatsApp to communicate in daily life, according to people. In the letter, the ministry has drawn WhatsApp’s attention to how its new privacy policy is a violation of certain provisions of existing Indian laws and regulations.
In fulfilling its sovereign responsibility to protect the rights and interests of Indian citizens, the government will consider various options available to it under the laws in India, people said.
A heated debate ensued after WhatsApp said it would update its terms of service and privacy policy about how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across all of the social media giants’ products.
WhatsApp, which has 530 million users in India according to government data, had faced harsh reactions to users’ concerns that the data was being shared with parent company Facebook.
Earlier this week, WhatsApp told the Delhi High Court that while its new privacy policy went into effect on May 15, it will not start deleting the accounts of those users who have not accepted it and will try to encourage them to get on board.
The platform had said there was no universal or uniform timeline after which it would start deleting accounts as each user would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
In its May 18 communication with WhatsApp, the ministry once again told the messaging platform to withdraw its 2021 privacy policy and also noted the discriminatory treatment of WhatsApps by Indian users versus users in Europe.
As you are undoubtedly aware, many Indian citizens depend on WhatsApp to communicate in daily life. “It is not only problematic but also irresponsible for WhatsApp to use this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users, especially those who discriminate against Indian users versus users in Europe.”
People pointed out that WhatsApp had previously claimed that it officially pushed its new privacy policy beyond May 15, 2021. However, the ministry in its communication has claimed that the postponement of the privacy policy does not remove WhatsApp from respecting privacy values information, data security and user choice for Indian users.
WhatsApp on Wednesday said most of its users have already accepted the new enterprise privacy policy.
Our goal is to provide information about the new options we are building that people will have, to message a business on WhatsApp, in the future. While most users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate that some people have not had the opportunity to do so yet. No accounts were deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one in India lost WhatsApp functionality. “We will follow up with reminders for people over the next few weeks,” a WhatsApp spokesman said in a statement.
Mint’s Prasid Banerjee contributed to the story.
