Substantial meal requirement should be waived when outdoor hospitality resumes





The government has decided to drop the nine-euro requirement for the essential meal and the time limit at the tables when outdoor hospitality resumes next month, Tanaiste said.

Leo Varadkar also said that only table service will be allowed when outdoor dining and drinking return on June 7 and there will no longer be any limit on the number of families allowed to sit at a table.

Mr Varadkar outlined the Government’s plans for the sector to the Enterprise, Trade and Employment Committee on Wednesday. He said: Just sitting. One meter or one and a half meters between the tables. No more than six at a table. They can come from any number of households. There will be no rule of 15. If you have space, you have space. There will be no requirement to purchase a substantial meal that will be missing. And we do not anticipate that there will be a time limit on how long you can stay so it will be much more practical than what existed before but has not yet been finalized. Mr Varadkar told the committee that the government still expects indoor dining to resume in July, adding that he hoped the inequality between eating houses in hotels and other restaurants would be only a few weeks. Tanaiste told TD and senators at his opening that he hoped Ireland would return to near normalcy by the end of the summer. He said: I have high hopes that we can return to something close to normal by the end of the summer. It has been an extremely long journey for everyone for workers, businesses, friends and family, but I think our patience would be worth it. Leo Varadkar said only table service will be allowed when outdoor dining and drinks return on June 7 (PA) The Fine Gael leader described the state vaccination program as boosting momentum, administering about 270,000 vaccines a week. Nearly 40% of our adult population have had at least one dose now and we hope to have the vast majority of our adult population at least once by the end of June and fully by the end of September, he added. Tanaiste also said the government expects to be in a position to publish the National Economic Recovery Plan in the next two weeks and that it will outline targeted assistance to sectors that will continue to be most affected by the pandemic. He will outline the next steps for pandemic emergency interventions, including PUP and EWSS, reaffirming governments’ commitment to avoiding a rocky edge, he said, adding that at the same time they cannot continue for a while. indefinite. Asked about the decision by Aer Lingus to close its Shannon crew base to cut costs, Mr Varadkar described the move from the airline as extremely undesirable. Registration is now open to persons aged 49 for those of their own # Vaccine for covid. The fastest and easiest way to register is online. You will need:

PPSN

Wind code

phone number

Email address

The closure of the cabin crew base in Shannon was not expected, he said. It depends on the pandemic and the fact that people just do not travel. And this is also up to the restrictions set by the Government. Mr Varadkar added: "In the real world, airplanes can be easily moved from Ireland to places like Manchester, and this is one of the consequences of very strict travel restrictions in Ireland. I do not regret making them out of the way. We have one of the lowest death rates per million inhabitants in Europe, only Finland and Denmark have seen fewer deaths per million than Ireland, and some of them are down to our very strict travel rules and the fact that they were an island , but it does have consequences. On Wednesday, another 503 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed by the Department of Health. On the same day there were 101 people with the virus in the hospital, including 38 in intensive care. The department has not reported any further deaths of patients who previously tested positive for the virus since Friday, the same day the department came out and HSE had been the target of a cyber attack.







