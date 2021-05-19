Armin Laschet calls for proactive German foreign policy





Armin Laschet, one of the predecessors to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel this year, has called for the creation of a national security council as part of a more “proactive” foreign policy. Laschet made the proposal in his first major speech on foreign and defense policy since being elected last month as the center-right candidate for chancellor in the Bundestag elections in September. Laschet called for a “more strategic” approach to international affairs to improve Germany’s resilience to crises, terrorist attacks and pandemics. It was not enough to “just react to crises – we have to become proactive”. This can be achieved by creating a national security council, based in the chancellery, which would combine “the expertise of the entire government at crucial moments for our country”. Under his proposal, the council would formulate a “national security strategy” and present it in the first year of each parliamentary term. Laschet suggested he would be in line with the Merkel era on most policy issues, backing its approach to relations with Russia and the US and voicing support for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. . Like Merkel he stressed the importance of close economic relations with China, which he identified as a “partner, competitor and rival” and he backed the ratification of the investment agreement the EU reached with the country in late December. But Laschet also criticized Beijing’s March sanctions against European lawmakers in retaliation for EU sanctions against four Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and said the investment agreement could not be ratified if not lifted. mass. “If you want to be [our] partner, you have to show mutual respect, ”he said. “So for that matter I would like to see moves from the Chinese side.” Laschet, who was elected leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union in January, also insisted that Germany must meet its NATO commitment to spend 2 percent of its GDP on defense, a goal it has consistently lost. The Greens, who are voting at more than 20 per cent just behind the CDU, and are widely expected to be part of the next German government, have long been skeptical about the 2 per cent target. Laschet acknowledged that it would be “very ambitious” to achieve the target following a pandemic that has opened a hole in the country’s public finances. “But our security and the need to arm and equip the Bundeswehr should not be at the back of the line,” he said. Speaking at a virtual event hosted by the CDU-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Laschet delivered a strongly pro-European message, calling for a “substantial Europe” of countries that were prepared to pursue a more foreign policy. strong EU. This vanguard could initially be formed by Germany and France, he said, though others were free to join. He also said the EU should develop security ties with post-Brexit Britain and revive transatlantic relations, calling for a “large free trade area” between Europe and the US and a common climate change policy. Echoing the chancellor, he also made a strong call for multilateralism and reform of international institutions such as the UN. Laschet described Hungary’s recent behavior in the EU as a “core problem of European foreign policy”. Budapest was the only member state that blocked a joint statement calling for the implementation of a ceasefire in the Middle East. “I think we should gradually move towards a qualified majority vote [EU] foreign policy, ”he said.

