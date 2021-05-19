Increasingly safe vaccines in the UK COVID-19 work against the Indian variant





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is increasingly confident vaccines work against a variant of the coronavirus first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it could spread faster than feared. First. Johnson has warned that the release of variant B.1.617.2 could thwart his plans to lift the Englands blockade entirely on June 21, but on Wednesday he said the latest data were encouraging. We have growing confidence vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant, he told parliament. Johnson said last week that the extent to which the variant could disrupt the planned exit from the blockade would depend on how transmissible it was. British Health Minister Matt Hancock told a news conference that there had been 2,967 cases of the variant and reiterated that a decision on the next phase of easing social restrictions would not take place until 14 June. Englands Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the best estimate was that the Indian variant was somewhere between a few percent and 50 percent more transmissible and the data should provide a clearer picture next week. “I think most people think it will be somewhere in the middle, rather than at the extremes of that gang,” Van-Tam told a news conference. Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said there was a glimmer of hope from recent data that the transmission of the variant could be lower than feared at first. The size of this advantage seems to have dropped slightly with the latest data, he told the BBC radio, adding that more data was needed. He said that while it was possible that vaccines would continue to protect against serious diseases, the variant could lead to reduced vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission. Ferguson said the initial rapid growth of B.1.617.2 had been among people who had traveled, were more likely to live in multi-generational families or in deprived areas, and that ease of transmission might not be repeated in other environments. Graham Medley, a professor of disease modeling at the School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine in London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said that while the variant is growing rapidly in some hotspots, we have not yet seen it. that need out and grow rapidly everywhere else. One of the main things to look for in the coming weeks will be: how far it spreads outside those areas, he told Reuters. Reporting by Alistair Smout Additional reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Nick Macfie and Bill Berkrot

