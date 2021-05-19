Inflation Approximately 50% Put Argentina on the Road to Failed Previously

Subscribe to the New Economy Daily, follow us @economy and subscribe to ours podcast.

New Argentina banning the exports of his famous beef will not extinguish the runaway inflation if previous interventions are any guide.

With red meat prices rising about 65% a year, slightly exceeding 46% inflation, President Alberto Fernandez’s government is suspending beef shipments from the world’s fifth-largest exporter for 30 days.

While the move could bring rapid political gains, the long-term consequences for the beef industry are well known in Argentina, which implemented similar restrictions for a decade until 2015: Ranchers left, production falls and price pressure continues.

Calf battles Export controls from 2006 only softened prices in the short run Note: Annual data points are for April and October only. Source: Ipcva, Indec



“It’s not even clear to me that this is going to have a real impact on controlling food inflation,” said Maria Castiglioni, director of consulting firm C&T Asesores in Buenos Aires. “To lose market share when it takes so long to open up new export markets, and start losing jobs in a well-functioning sector, this move is really inexplicable.”

Fernandez saw the impact of the first-hand export ban in 2006, when he served as chief of staff to President Nestor Kirchner, the late husband of current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who also ruled the nation from 2007 to 2015. Like now, the idea at the time was to push more beef into the domestic market and cool domestic prices.

But the move had the opposite effect. When farmers turned their backs on the industry after the ban, Argentina lost nearly 20% of its livestock by 2011. Livestock prices rose more often than not in subsequent years, including an annual increase of 126% at the end of 2010, and the country was taken over by the smaller neighbors Uruguay and Paraguay in the international market.

So far, the official decree that would implement the new ban has not been published. Still, the announcement drew outrage across the industry, with business chambers shutting down all beef sales for a few days and farmers calling for protests.

Like the old ban, ranchers and business attorneys worry that this could take much longer than originally advertised.

“Back in 2006 prohibition it was supposed to be for 180 days and completed in 10 years, “said Miguel Schiariti, president of the beef industry and trade group Ciccra, referring to tighter export controls after that.” They are blaming the sector for prices, but inflation is the government’s fault for the fiscal deficit and money laundering. “

Old Games Book

Fernandez argued that he was forced to take action as global commodity prices soared in recent months, leading beef prices to Argentina to “get out of control”.

The international demand “created distortions at domestic prices that can no longer be tolerated,” Fernandez told a radio station on Tuesday. “We can not continue to watch beef prices rise month after month without any excuse.”

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gesture during a press conference on August 31, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Juan Mabromata – Pool / Getty Images)

The suspension of beef exports gives the government political ammunition at a time when the ruling Peronist coalition faces a fierce battle ahead of the October midterm elections. By pointing the finger at wealthy farmers, seen as traditionally opposed to Peronism, Fernandez could find a scapegoat to rally his voter base and take the blame for the accelerated inflation that is hurting his approval ratings.

“If you are not going to solve the problem, you have to find enemies,” said Marcelo Elizondo, a trade economist. “Peron himself spoke about the ‘calf oligarchy’ 70 years ago. For Peronist voters, this is very traditional. ”

At the same time, the clash with farmers shows the growing power of the far left wing of the Kirchner-led coalition. Several senior officials opposed the ban when it was first imposed in April, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fernandez himself told beef exporters in November that i pa as a focal point in the economic recovery, and during his campaign he said exports were the only source of Argentine dollars.

Among farmers, the fear is that Argentina is eroding profits made under agriculture-friendly policies of former President Mauricio Macri, who ruled from 2015 to 2019. The herd increased by 2.3 million during his presidency and beef exports were a from Argentina’s few success stories in a period marred by recession.

“They insist on doing things that have already caused a lot of damage and have not worked,” said Juan Ouwerkerk, president of Alpha, an agricultural cooperative in the southern province of Buenos Aires. “The government is painting us as enemies just a few months before the election. It is a populist move.”

– With the help of Jorgelina Do Rosario

