India: Fear of ‘black fungus’ drug shortages as cases rise among Covid-19 patients





The infection, known to doctors as mucormycosis, was seen in India before the pandemic, but cases are increasing rapidly in coronavirus sufferers and those who have recently recovered. It is caused by mold found in humid environments and can attack the respiratory tract, especially those with compromised immune systems.

At least 52 people have died from black fungus in the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the vibrant financial center of Mumbai and has been hit hard by the pandemic, according to local health officials. About 2,000 cases have been registered so far.

“We are now taking 100 cases every day on average,” Dr Tatyarao Lahane, a senior state health official, told Wednesday. He said supplies of the antifungal drug amphotericin B were now arriving but that there had been an initial shortage as the numbers of such cases were not anticipated.

The state ordered 100,000 bottles of amphotericin B last week, according to Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

“There are very few neighborhoods where there are no patients (with black fungus),” Tope said, as states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Maydhya Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana, called for drug distribution. In Gujarat, a western state north of Maharashtra, the Supreme Court issued an order Monday warning of “rapidly increasing cases of infection of black meat-eating fungi called” mukormikoza “. “The lack of injections administered for the disease in question and the cost of treating it are also issues that deserve to be taken seriously and immediately considered by the state,” the order said. Following the announcement, the Gujarat state government said it had placed purchase orders for 100,000 bottles of amphotericin B liposomal injections used to treat the infection. The Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement on Tuesday that there was a sudden increase in demand for the drug, which is produced domestically, adding that “the government is committed to making every possible and necessary effort to make it available to patients in need … the shortage is expected to be resolved as soon as possible “. Doctors and medical experts say that mucormycosis appears to be infecting some patients with Covid-19, whose immune systems are weakened by the virus or who have underlying conditions, such as diabetes. Some have also said that infections may be related to moisturizers used in oxygen delivery to Covid patients. The infection is caused by a fungus called mucus, which is found on wet surfaces, said on May 14 VK Paul, head of the Indian task force Covid-19. “If someone has a disease or is taking medicines that suppress the immune system or are exposed to wet surfaces, they can contract the disease … (for Covid-19) we are using medicines that suppress our immune system … when Covid-19 patients receive oxygen which has a moisturizer which has water collection that can increase the tendency of fungi, “Paul added.

