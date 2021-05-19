Sotheby’s International Real Estate Triumphs on 25th Anniversary of Webby Awards | National News





NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sotheby’s International Real Estate announced today that sothebysrealty.com has been named the Best Real Estate Website in the People Elections Category in 25th Annual Webby Awards. Hailing as “the highest honor of the internet” by The New York Times, Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international award organization honoring Internet excellence. “New sothebysrealty.com “has given a record performance, with visits increasing by 37% just this last quarter,” he said Bradley Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer of Sotheby’s International Realty. “As with everything we do, Sotheby’s International Realty offers a better classroom experience and global exposure. Our website is no exception and we are proud to improve our buying and selling process while connecting customers with the best in the industry, not without considering where they are in the world. “ Created in collaboration with global Huge experience design agency, sothebysrealty.com provides an editorial-style approach that complements the brand’s international presence in 74 countries and territories. The website was relaunched in 2020 to display translations in 14 languages ​​and nearly 60 currency conversions and was created with a mobile approach to highlight the method in which today’s customers are buying and selling homes. The platform also reflects the desire of consumers to attract content and reinforces the brand’s ongoing commitment to high quality videos and photos. “Ankesa e sothebysrealty.com is its ability to remain a stable brand and a seasoned expert in a space increasingly dominated by algorithms, “he said. Jon Juda, vice president of the group, Huge strategy. “This is what really led to our collaboration in the redesign of sothebysrealty.com. The idea of ​​having a great real estate experience is not limited to great new technology, but actually reveals the magic of working with real professionals in the industry. “Sotheby’s International Realty has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” he added Claire Graves, executive director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a tribute to the skills, ingenuity and vision of its creators.” IADAS, which names and selects Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including the Mozilla Chair Mitchell Baker; Senior Curator of MOMA Paola Antonelli; NPR Code Host Shereen Marisol Meraji; R / GA Chief Creative Officer Global Tiffany Rolfe; Internet Co-Inventor Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-CEO of Desus & Mero at Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of content on Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and the Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. To view the award-winning website, visit sothebysrealty.com. Sotheby’s International Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for prominent clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the global enterprise footprint includes approximately 1,000 offices located in 74 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 enterprise-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004, Realogy entered into a long – term strategic alliance with Sotheby ‘s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a collaborative network, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a wealth of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. The affiliate and agents also benefit from an association with the respected Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company-owned brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and placement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunities Act. contact Melissa Couch Senior Public Relations Manager Sotheby’s International Real Estate 973-407-6142 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-triumphs-in-th-thithththythth-vjetor-webby-awards-301295061.html SOURCE Sotheby’s International Real Estate







